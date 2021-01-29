Auburn men's basketball heads to No. 2 Baylor for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Baylor stands as the nation’s top 3-point shooting team, lead Pearl to stress the importance of locking down defensively and thwarting the Bears’ chances of grabbing offensive rebounds. The Bears’ defense has also done an excellent job of forcing turnovers – roughly 19 per contest – an issue Pearl knows Auburn has to avoid in order to keep up.

Pearl predicted the Baylor and Gonzaga comparisons would come up prior to Saturday’s matchup. While he felt the two teams could very well square off once the national title game arrives, he gave the Bears an edge in the fact they are dangerous on both ends of the floor.

“[Playing Baylor] will be as big a challenge as Gonzaga, but maybe even more so just because they can beat you with their offense and their defense. Gonzaga can't beat you with their defense,” Pearl said. “They can guard and their defense is good enough it won't allow them to lose, but if Gonzaga is not having a great offensive night against a great team they could be susceptible. Baylor can beat you with their defense. They can beat you with their offense.”