Auburn men's basketball heads to No. 2 Baylor for SEC/Big 12 Challenge

At the start of the 2020-21 season, Auburn took on one of the nation’s top teams in Gonzaga. Nearly two months later, Auburn is set to face off with another top-ranked foe.
Auburn (9-8, 3-6 SEC) has a tough matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers travel to Waco, Texas to take on No. 2 Baylor (15-0, 8-0 B12) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The matchup comes after big victories by both squads, as Auburn took down No. 12 Missouri 88-82 on Tuesday and Baylor destroyed Kansas State 107-59 on Wednesday.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl paused for several seconds Friday when asked if there was a team he’s faced before that reminds him of the Bears. He ultimately passed on the question, a testament to just how talented Baylor is this season.
“There’s a chance they’re the best team I’ve played against – like, period. I’ve been doing this a long time. They’re really good, and yet we’re working really hard to try and have a chance to beat them,” Pearl said. “They are as good as I’ve seen in a few years. They can beat you with really efficient offense. The numbers are incredible.”
Auburn’s matchup with the Bears understandably drew comparisons to that game against No. 1 Gonzaga, which made short work of the Tigers in a 90-67 victory on Nov. 27. But that was only the second game this season for an inexperienced Auburn team, plus it played without freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, who has been nothing but exceptional since being cleared to play on Jan. 8.
Cooper’s play will be put to the test Saturday against a point guard Pearl and the Tigers know quite well.
Cooper will be matched up with Davion Mitchell, a junior who began his career at Auburn before transferring after Jared Harper became the Tigers’ starting point guard. Mitchell has been otherworldly for Scott Drew and the Bears this season, and he’s coming off a 31-point performance against Kansas State during which he was responsible for 14 straight points as Baylor cruised to another big victory.
Pearl knows Mitchell’s game well, and he knows the matchup will offer another true test for Cooper as he continues to settle in.
“Davion's gone down to Baylor, he's continued to do the work, he's continued to improve. He was always a great defensive guard. He's playing now like he played in high school offensively — in a sense that you can’t guard him,” Pearl said. “Look, Baylor's going to be physical. People have been physical with Sharife his entire career. That's not going to bother him. The effectiveness of their play will bother him, but not the physicality.”
Pearl made it no secret that Auburn has to show up ready against Baylor, especially in the opening minutes. The Kansas State game was a blueprint of what can go wrong if the opponent plays poorly to begin the first half, as the Bears built a 15-point lead in the first six minutes against the Wildcats and never looked back.
Baylor stands as the nation’s top 3-point shooting team, lead Pearl to stress the importance of locking down defensively and thwarting the Bears’ chances of grabbing offensive rebounds. The Bears’ defense has also done an excellent job of forcing turnovers – roughly 19 per contest – an issue Pearl knows Auburn has to avoid in order to keep up.
Pearl predicted the Baylor and Gonzaga comparisons would come up prior to Saturday’s matchup. While he felt the two teams could very well square off once the national title game arrives, he gave the Bears an edge in the fact they are dangerous on both ends of the floor.
“[Playing Baylor] will be as big a challenge as Gonzaga, but maybe even more so just because they can beat you with their offense and their defense. Gonzaga can't beat you with their defense,” Pearl said. “They can guard and their defense is good enough it won't allow them to lose, but if Gonzaga is not having a great offensive night against a great team they could be susceptible. Baylor can beat you with their defense. They can beat you with their offense.”
Pearl didn’t shy away from the tall task his Tigers are facing and gave Baylor plenty of praise leading into the matchup. He also talked about the importance of representing the conference well in the challenge, explaining that it matters to him and that showdowns like Saturday’s are very much like NCAA Tournament matchups.
Pearl knows Auburn will have to play its best game of the season to hang tight with one of the country’s top teams. While he wasn’t worried about the national spotlight the Tigers will find themselves in, he acknowledged it will offer a chance to learn even more about his young squad.
“The moment won't be too big for Sharife. Will the moment be too big for us as a team? That's possible, especially early,” Pearl said. “So, can we handle the moment as a team? That's why we're going down there to see. We've not experienced anything quite like it yet.”