Auburn men's basketball holds off Saint Joseph's in overtime

In Auburn’s season opener against Saint Joseph’s on Thursday, the Tigers saw the Hawks cut into their comfortable lead again and again. Despite Auburn’s inexperience, the Tigers found a way to finish the job in overtime.

Jaylin Williams delivered a layup with 1:10 to go that made all the difference as the Tigers fended off Saint Joseph’s 96-91 in the Fort Myers’ Tip-Off tournament. The victory was a hard-fought one for Auburn, which led the Hawks from the 15:15 point in the first half until late in the second half when the Hawks built a lead and the Tigers had to rally to force overtime.

The victory stands as the seventh time in seven tries the Tigers have won their season opener under head coach Bruce Pearl.

“It was a great win for us because we're a young team. St. Joe is more experienced and, like, they have older guys on their team. They're a great team. They've got all shooters,” said Williams, who had a team-high 18 points. “Once we got in rhythm, we got better, we got more calm. And then we was like playing better on defense when the game started going. Leading as the older guys, the sophomores, leading was a big role in this game.”

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed Saint Joseph’s (0-1, 0-0 A10) by one point with 2:02 to go before the Tigers totally took the extra session over.