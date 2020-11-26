Auburn men's basketball holds off Saint Joseph's in overtime

In Auburn’s season opener against Saint Joseph’s on Thursday, the Tigers saw the Hawks cut into their comfortable lead again and again. Despite Auburn’s inexperience, the Tigers found a way to finish the job in overtime.
Jaylin Williams delivered a layup with 1:10 to go that made all the difference as the Tigers fended off Saint Joseph’s 96-91 in the Fort Myers’ Tip-Off tournament. The victory was a hard-fought one for Auburn, which led the Hawks from the 15:15 point in the first half until late in the second half when the Hawks built a lead and the Tigers had to rally to force overtime.
The victory stands as the seventh time in seven tries the Tigers have won their season opener under head coach Bruce Pearl.
“It was a great win for us because we're a young team. St. Joe is more experienced and, like, they have older guys on their team. They're a great team. They've got all shooters,” said Williams, who had a team-high 18 points. “Once we got in rhythm, we got better, we got more calm. And then we was like playing better on defense when the game started going. Leading as the older guys, the sophomores, leading was a big role in this game.”
Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) trailed Saint Joseph’s (0-1, 0-0 A10) by one point with 2:02 to go before the Tigers totally took the extra session over.
Devan Cambridge hit his second of two free throws to tie the game with 1:48 left in overtime before Allen Flanigan came up clutch defensively and reeled in Ryan Daly’s missed 3-pointer to give the Tigers the ball back. Cambridge’s ensuing 3-point attempt missed the mark but Babatunde “Stretch” Akingbola grabbed the loose ball, after which he fired it to Williams and let him go to work.
Williams didn’t disappoint, either. He connected on his shot for the final two of his team-high 18 points in the victory.
“I know when the ball goes inside or someone gets the rebound, I know I have to back cut or something to get open. I can’t just stand still,” Williams said. “I saw the lane open and saw the dude there, so when I drove I had to make some kind of move or he was going to block it. So I had to double-clutch it.”
From there, it was all Auburn.
Justin Powell hit a pair of free throws to stretch the Tigers’ lead to four, and after Akingbola brought down a defensive rebound he drilled one more free throw to seal the deal.
The Tigers needed a late response in regulation to even reach the extra session against the Hawks.
Once Williams’ second of two free-throw attempts hit its mark to put Auburn ahead 80-78, Saint Joseph’s briefly got the better of the Tigers. Ryan Daly delivered one free throw to cut the Tigers’ lead to one point before Taylor Funk came on strong by hitting two layups over the course of 22 seconds to hand the Hawks a three-point lead with 37 seconds to go.
Auburn’s Allen Flanigan nailed two free throws with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game before Daly hit one additional free throw to put the Hawks up two with 24 seconds left. That’s when Williams came to the rescue again with a dunk that tied the game 84-84 with 13 seconds left in the game.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl explained after the game that Williams made the most of what he felt was a poor call on his part.
“As soon as I made the call I actually second-guessed myself because I actually put Devan in a passing situation. I told him what I thought would be open — I thought Jaylin would be open on the slip, but he had to execute it,” Pearl said. “The first part of that play needed to work because there was not a very good counter to it. I thought they made my bad call work, but obviously that was a slip screen. We needed that bucket. Right before that, we needed those free throws that Allen Flanigan made when we were down three to keep us within range.”
The dramatic close to the game was fitting given the competitive nature of the contest for its entirety.
After the Tigers led by eight at halftime, the Hawks put together yet another threat to Auburn’s second-half lead.
Auburn’s JT Thor drilled a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up eight points within the first two minutes after the break before Saint Joseph’s came right back courtesy Funk and Daly’s 3-pointers to trim the Tigers’ advantage down to 50-48.
Williams added a pair of buckets and Funk added a dunk in addition to one free throw from Daly before the Tigers really got rolling. Chris Moore brought down a dunk before Powell came up clutch on consecutive 3-pointers to stretch the Tigers’ lead back to 11.
Funk led the Hawks with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Daly followed with 18 points and also played a crucial part in helping Saint Joseph’s hit 12 3-pointers in the loss.
While Several Tigers were crucial parts in the Tigers’ scoring, it was Akingbola who really got the team going in the first half.
After battling back and forth with Saint Joseph’s through the game’s opening minutes, Akingbola pulled off a shot that turned heads when the 6-foot-10 sophomore drained a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers five points worth of cushion with 10:44 left in the first half. The shot sparked a strong run for Auburn, as Powell and Cambridge came through with three free throws before Williams hit a 3-pointer of his own to put the Tigers up 11.
Auburn’s lead held firm until nearly six minutes left in the first half, when the Hawks’ 3-point shooting suddenly came to life.
Pearl had warned during the pregame how dangerous Saint Joseph’s shooting behind the arc was, and Funk and Jack Forrest proved his point. The Tigers’ nine-point was immediately whittled away by two 3-pointers by the duo followed Daly’s layup, leaving Auburn with a one-point advantage.
To the Tigers’ credit, they didn’t let the Hawks linger close for long. Flanigan scored all of Auburn’s six points over the next 2:11 of action to help Auburn go into halftime with an eight-point lead.
Auburn returns to the court at 10 a.m. Friday against No. 1 Gonzaga. While Pearl was quick to point out there was no reason to panic after the Tigers’ up-and-down season opener, he made it clear the Tigers will have to grow up quick to be able to hang with the Bulldogs on Friday.
“They're good, oh my gosh. They've got six or seven pros. I'm used to playing against Kentucky, and they've got four or five. Man, what a great game between Gonzaga and Kansas. That score was not indicative of how close it was,” Pearl said. “It's great to get back. We're thankful for the opportunity to get back. I appreciate Auburn for doing all the things it's done to give these kids — these are students, these are their student-athletes — and we've all worked really, really hard.”
