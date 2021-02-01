Auburn men's basketball hosts Georgia as teams reach backstretch of SEC play

Turnovers have been one of the recurring issues for a young Auburn squad, and Pearl thinks it could be again if his Tigers aren’t careful enough against the Bulldogs.

“I think that you want to play fast, and this'll be a track meet. I mean, Georgia will run as hard as anybody in our league, and they'll score early in their offense,” Pearl said. “They'll put enormous pressure on transition defense, enormous pressure around the rim and the tempo will be up. So therefore, can the tempo be up without being sloppy?

“It starts with your point guards. It starts with guys catching the ball with two hands and valuing possessions even when you're playing fast.”

Auburn has had its highs and lows this season, but Tuesday marks the start of the Tigers’ final stretch of games. Auburn’s rematch with Georgia stands as the first of nine SEC games over 28 days, games in which the Tigers will look to claw their way up the conference standings and prove their early struggles without Sharife Cooper are far behind them.

Even without a postseason to strive toward, Auburn still has ample time to prove itself. For Pearl, it all starts with the next game, one that matters a great deal to several of the Tigers who will be suiting up.