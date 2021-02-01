Auburn men's basketball hosts Georgia as teams reach backstretch of SEC play

On Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers officially begin their final month of basketball this season. The Tigers are looking to finish strong in the second half of SEC play, and they’ll start that stretch against a rival they’ve already beaten once this year.
Auburn (10-8, 4-5 SEC) is looking to return to its winning ways at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Georgia (10-6, 3-6 SEC) in the final meeting between the two programs this year. The Tigers are not only looking to return to form after their modest two-game winning streak ended Saturday, but they’re seeking their third sweep of Georgia in the past four years.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl made it clear the Bulldogs have impressed him since the two teams squared off on Jan. 13 in what proved to be a 95-77 rout by the Tigers.
“They’re 3-2 since we played them over there, and that is impressive,” Pearl said Monday. “I think it says a lot about Tom Crean and his staff that they were able to take that loss – where we played really well – and didn’t let it affect them. They’ve beat Ole Miss twice and Kentucky one time since we left there, so they’re alive and well. They’re engaged.”
Auburn had a tough draw Saturday against No. 2 Baylor, and after a competitive first half the Bears pulled away in an 84-72 loss for the Tigers. Pearl pointed out how talented the Bears’ backcourt was defensively, which helped cause 10 first-half turnovers for Auburn, before noting Georgia’s backcourt presents its own problems given their offensive prowess.
While the loss to Baylor was a unwelcomed development for Auburn, forward Jaylin Williams proved to be one of the positives in the matchup. Pearl spoke before the game about Williams’ importance, and the forward played up to those expectations by scoring a team-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds.
In the wake of Williams’ performance, Pearl explained the 6-foot-8 forward has a chance to take his game to an entirely different level.
“I think Jaylin has real talent. He has a real feel; he has stuff you can't teach. His motor continues to run,” Pearl said. “He plays aggressively and physically, and he can be a dominant player in our league. So he's capable. Some guys … can pick it up, and they can be really effective and play at this level. Jaylin can be a great player if he continues to grow, develop and continue to work. He's got a chance.”
While Williams will help attack the Bulldogs’ frontcourt Tuesday, Pearl pointed to Georgia’s backcourt as a true area of concern leading into the matchup.
Pearl spoke highly of Georgia guards K.D. Johnson and Sahvir Wheeler while emphasizing Wheeler’s ability to create offensively given he’s fifth in the country with seven assists per game. Pearl explained Georgia does a good job driving the ball and attacking the basket, which can lead to numerous foul calls and valuable free-throw opportunities.
Turnovers have been one of the recurring issues for a young Auburn squad, and Pearl thinks it could be again if his Tigers aren’t careful enough against the Bulldogs.
“I think that you want to play fast, and this'll be a track meet. I mean, Georgia will run as hard as anybody in our league, and they'll score early in their offense,” Pearl said. “They'll put enormous pressure on transition defense, enormous pressure around the rim and the tempo will be up. So therefore, can the tempo be up without being sloppy?
“It starts with your point guards. It starts with guys catching the ball with two hands and valuing possessions even when you're playing fast.”
Auburn has had its highs and lows this season, but Tuesday marks the start of the Tigers’ final stretch of games. Auburn’s rematch with Georgia stands as the first of nine SEC games over 28 days, games in which the Tigers will look to claw their way up the conference standings and prove their early struggles without Sharife Cooper are far behind them.
Even without a postseason to strive toward, Auburn still has ample time to prove itself. For Pearl, it all starts with the next game, one that matters a great deal to several of the Tigers who will be suiting up.
“We've got to continue to grow, continue to take care of what we need to do and keep improving,” Pearl said. “Georgia – because of the depth and the number of great high-school players, quality of high-school coaching, AAU coaching – there's a lot of good players there. We're obviously close to the border and try to take full advantage of it. Our Georgia kids have come here, they've had success, they've won championships, they've graduated and they've gone on to the pros.