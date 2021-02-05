Auburn men's basketball hosts Ole Miss as Tigers aim to stop recent skid

Coming off a disappointing home loss to Georgia, Auburn returns to the court Saturday with a chance at redemption.
To get it, however, the Tigers will have to beat a team coming off its biggest win of the season.
Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) faces off with Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 SEC) at 3 p.m. Saturday for the last meeting between the Tigers and Rebels this season. The Tigers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and avenge a 72-61 loss in January to Ole Miss, which upset No. 10 Tennessee 52-50 on Tuesday.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was visibly disappointed by the Tigers’ showing against Georgia in a 91-86 loss in which Auburn surrendered 52 points in the paint. Pearl said after the loss that the Tigers weren’t ready to play, and he explained on Friday it’s taken some time for them to take the next step forward in preparation for the Rebels.
“We came back [Thursday]. It took us about three-quarters of our practice to finally get going, and we ended practice well. But it took us a long time to get there,” Pearl said. “I just think that it happens to all teams. I can chalk my team up to so many first times we've gone through some things because this is the first year for this group together.
“Coming off Missouri and Baylor – two ranked teams – you knew the Georgia game was going to be a challenge to be as excited about, but we worked on it and talked about it. And yet, we didn't have the edge.”
Auburn had no trouble scoring against Georgia, but the Tigers’ defense was lackluster and proved critical down the stretch as the Tigers struggled to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead. Pearl acknowledged adjustments needed to be made before Ole Miss, and although he didn’t want to disclose his game plan he emphasized playing much better around the rim against a Rebels’ squad that excels in that aspect of the game.
Pearl credited Ole Miss as one of the SEC’s top defensive teams, and he said the Rebels are noticeably better in coach Kermit Davis’ second year and credited Davis for adding talented players. Pearl spoke glowingly of Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler and CSU Bakersfield transfer Jarkel Joiner and also pointed out the play of Arizona State transfer Romello White, who Pearl said has stepped up his game lately.
Auburn struggled mightily against Ole Miss’ 1-3-1 zone defense during their first meeting, and Pearl knows the Tigers will have to adjust in order to execute better. The biggest difference this time around is point guard Sharife Cooper’s availability, but the Rebels’ showing in the upset victory over the Volunteers leaves Pearl knowing one player won’t make all the difference.
“Ole Miss, by virtue of the fact they’re going to play in the 50’s and 60’s, they’re going to be in every game. Man, they had Florida beat at Florida. They’re close, you know?” Pearl said. “Ole Miss could be a team that makes a run at the end of the season because they’re big, they’re strong, they’re athletic, they’re old and they’re going to guard you every night.”
Auburn had its chance to play spoiler last week against then-No. 12 Missouri and took advantage, but since then the Tigers suffered a tough loss to No. 2 Baylor followed by a poor performance against Georgia. The Tigers now face their chance to get back on track but have to do so against the Rebels, which just played the spoiler role themselves.
As disappointing as Auburn’s performance was against Georgia, Pearl explained that his players’ lack of effort was one of the more glaring issues. A slip-up made by a young team isn’t unheard of, but for Pearl the focus is on not letting the situation repeat itself.
“I've told my guys is historically what we do doesn't work if we're not flying around,” Pearl said. “Georgia flew around; we didn't, and that was the result. Now, we could fly around and get beat, and we could have flown around against Georgia and Georgia could have still beat us. Georgia played very well. But we won't win if we don't fly around.”