Auburn men's basketball hosts Ole Miss as Tigers aim to stop recent skid

Coming off a disappointing home loss to Georgia, Auburn returns to the court Saturday with a chance at redemption.

To get it, however, the Tigers will have to beat a team coming off its biggest win of the season.

Auburn (10-9, 4-6 SEC) faces off with Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 SEC) at 3 p.m. Saturday for the last meeting between the Tigers and Rebels this season. The Tigers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and avenge a 72-61 loss in January to Ole Miss, which upset No. 10 Tennessee 52-50 on Tuesday.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was visibly disappointed by the Tigers’ showing against Georgia in a 91-86 loss in which Auburn surrendered 52 points in the paint. Pearl said after the loss that the Tigers weren’t ready to play, and he explained on Friday it’s taken some time for them to take the next step forward in preparation for the Rebels.

“We came back [Thursday]. It took us about three-quarters of our practice to finally get going, and we ended practice well. But it took us a long time to get there,” Pearl said. “I just think that it happens to all teams. I can chalk my team up to so many first times we've gone through some things because this is the first year for this group together.