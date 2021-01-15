Auburn men's basketball looks to keep up strong play against Kentucky at home

Auburn’s game against Kentucky on Saturday doesn’t have quite the same buzz surrounding it as usual given the Wildcats’ struggles to start the season.
That, however, doesn’t have the Tigers or their head coach thinking any less of the matchup that will be awaiting them in Auburn Arena.
Auburn (7-6, 1-4 SEC) returns to its home court for the first time in a week at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Kentucky (4-7, 3-1 SEC). The two teams enter the matchup coming off two very different games, as Auburn dominated Georgia in a 95-77 victory Wednesday while Kentucky lost to Alabama 85-65 Tuesday in the team’s worst home loss under coach John Calipari.
Even though the Wildcats are coming off a poor showing in Rupp Arena during a stretch in which they’ve already suffered more losses than they did in three of the last four full seasons, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stressed that Kentucky remains a very dangerous squad.
“We'll have to play our best game of the year to beat Kentucky. … Some of the things Kentucky is really good at we struggle with, and they're the benchmark of our league,” Pearl said Friday. “They're a great offensive-rebounding team. They lead the country in blocked shots. With inside shots, if you don't have the advantage and you put it up there, that's a block and it leads out to transition, which has been one of our challenges — getting back in transition.”
While Kentucky does offer another test for the Tigers, there’s no denying Auburn has hit its stride in its last two games thanks to freshman guard Sharife Cooper. Cooper has shown himself ready for the moment after missing Auburn’s first 11 games of the season and followed up his impressive debut against Alabama with a 28-point, 12-assist performance against the Bulldogs.
Cooper’s start has led to a much more efficient and effective offensive attack for the Tigers. Per college basketball expert Ken Pomeroy, Auburn played the third and 12th fastest-paced game in Division I in the two games Cooper has played in. Those strides have come even without freshman guard Justin Powell, who remains day-to-day after Pearl said he did not respond well in concussion protocol Monday.
Calipari made it clear Friday he was well aware of the challenge Auburn presents now that Cooper is running the point.
“He’s played like two games, and they’re scoring 25 points per game more,” said Calipari, according to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker. “Like some of the great guards that I’ve had, that ball hits his hand and it may be out of his hand in a half-second up the court.”
Cooper hasn’t been perfect by any means — he’s been responsible for 10 turnovers in two starts — but Pearl has seen plenty worth celebrating from the true freshman.
“I’m asking him to do a lot, and you’re going to turn the ball over some because he’s going to be the focus of every scouting report,” Pearl said of Cooper. “Sharife's a self-made player. He's also a really intelligent player. He's also able to see the floor in dimensions that we can't see it. He sees it horizontally, he sees it vertically. It's like The Matrix, you know?”
Turnovers have been a recurring issue for both teams entering the game — Kentucky committed 19 against Alabama that the Crimson Tide converted into 29 points — but Pearl said the Wildcats have been doing a much better job sharing the ball. Kentucky’s loss against Alabama was a bump in what had been a strong string of play; following a 1-6 start to the season, the Wildcats had reeled off three consecutive SEC victories over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Florida to right the ship.
Kentucky’s strength lately has been its defensive play, which has been led in part by freshman Isaiah Jackson. The former five-star recruit has taken to college quite well given he leads the SEC with 3.2 blocks per game to go with his 7.1 rebounds — which includes a team-high 2.6 offensive boards — and 6.5 points per game.
With Auburn taking a self-enforced postseason ban and Kentucky struggling out of the gate, Saturday’s showdown between the teams lacks the spark that has been present the past few years and ultimately hit a major high mark in the Elite Eight two years ago.
Still, Pearl understands what this matchup can mean for his Tigers — and what a victory would show everyone about Auburn’s ability with Cooper on the court.
“We're playing better. We're improving. We've still got a ways to go,” Pearl said. “People will measure you against how you perform against the best. That's how you should be measured. … It's kind of an opportunity, and it's an honor when you're playing against the Wildcats.”