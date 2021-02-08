Auburn men's basketball looks to regroup in road matchup against Vanderbilt

After an impressive victory over No. 12 Missouri, the Auburn Tigers have suffered three straight losses in three very different games. If they want to snap the streak on Tuesday, they’ll have to make it happen on the road.
Auburn (10-10, 4-7 SEC) is Nashville bound for a matchup with Vanderbilt (5-9, 1-7 SEC) between two teams looking to course correct after a rough stretch of play. The Tigers are looking for their first win since Jan. 26 in a matchup with a Commodores squad that has lost seven of its last eight games.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained the Tigers have struggled the last few years at Vanderbilt, noting the Tigers are 1-10 in their last 11 visits to Nashville. Although the Commodores’ record this winter has them at the bottom of the SEC, Pearl explained this will not be a gimmie by any means.
“They're 4-1 when they score 75 points or more. They're 1-8 when they're held under 75 points and teams are scoring 76 against us, so 75's kind of a magic number. How can we get there?” Pearl said on Monday. “Vanderbilt's one of the more unique offenses. Coach [Jerry] Stackhouse was a great, great college and NBA player, and he does a tremendous job of getting guys shots. If they're making those shots, they're really dangerous.”
The Tigers’ struggles of late have been primarily on defense, which is no surprise given the youth on the team.
Auburn led by as much as 14 in the second half against Ole Miss on Saturday, but the Rebels rallied in the final minutes to force overtime before winning on a last-second shot. Pearl detailed those problems in the lead-up to the Vanderbilt game, explaining how extreme the jump is in playing defense at the college level as well as the communication required to make it work as a team.
Pearl said assistant coach Wes Flanigan talked to the team recently about defensive recognition, adding that understanding the different coverages and times to switch out of assignments has been a problem. Pearl hasn’t lost faith in his players’ ability to take their defensive play to the next level, but he knows the mission doesn’t get easier with matchups against LSU, Tennessee and Alabama still to come.
“We're so challenged defensively that there is lots of room to improve. How much this team will improve between now and the end of the year? I can tell you the schedule gets tougher these last seven than I guess it was in the last nine,” Pearl said. “There's some people on the road and there's some other people coming at home that are better, so we have to improve in those areas in order to be successful.”
The Tigers are looking to up their play against a Vanderbilt team that is struggling but has played some of its best basketball lately.
Vanderbilt got its first SEC victory two games ago against South Carolina then followed that up with a 73-70 loss to Georgia on Saturday. One of the Commodores’ leaders throughout the season has been sophomore guard Scottie Pippen Jr., the son of the Basketball Hall of Famer who is second in the SEC in points per game and assists per game.
Pearl praised Pippen, saying¬ the Commodores run the offense through him and that his ability to shoot and his competitive nature make him a tough matchup. He noted Pippen can exploit Auburn’s inconsistency in keeping opponents in front of them if the Tigers don’t lock down defensively.
Vanderbilt forced 21 turnovers in the three-point loss to Georgia over the weekend. While Pearl said part of that total can be attributed to the Bulldogs’ style of play, it could also offer a blueprint for how the Commodores will try to slow down Auburn.
“What they did that bothered Georgia, and I would imagine they'll do some of it against us, they'll try to get the ball out of Sharife Cooper's hands. Then how he responds and how we respond [will] force other guys to make plays,” Pearl said. “They'll jump up on that ball screen pretty good sometimes. And we run a lot of ball screen offense – particularly through Sharife – so how we handle that could determine how much we turn it over.”