Auburn men's basketball looks to regroup in road matchup against Vanderbilt

Auburn led by as much as 14 in the second half against Ole Miss on Saturday, but the Rebels rallied in the final minutes to force overtime before winning on a last-second shot. Pearl detailed those problems in the lead-up to the Vanderbilt game, explaining how extreme the jump is in playing defense at the college level as well as the communication required to make it work as a team.

Pearl said assistant coach Wes Flanigan talked to the team recently about defensive recognition, adding that understanding the different coverages and times to switch out of assignments has been a problem. Pearl hasn’t lost faith in his players’ ability to take their defensive play to the next level, but he knows the mission doesn’t get easier with matchups against LSU, Tennessee and Alabama still to come.

“We're so challenged defensively that there is lots of room to improve. How much this team will improve between now and the end of the year? I can tell you the schedule gets tougher these last seven than I guess it was in the last nine,” Pearl said. “There's some people on the road and there's some other people coming at home that are better, so we have to improve in those areas in order to be successful.”

The Tigers are looking to up their play against a Vanderbilt team that is struggling but has played some of its best basketball lately.