Auburn men's basketball opens practice with optimistic tone thanks to strong chemistry

When the Auburn men’s basketball team opened practice Tuesday, the Tigers had five new players vying to play significant roles this season.
Although all those unfamiliar faces represent tangible change within the program, the players are convinced they’re ready to contend given the chemistry they share together.
“For us to have like a brand-new team – almost like last year – it’s crazy how our chemistry is and how we bond. We’re able to switch on screens and know who’s personnel’s what, how to close out on who,” forward Jaylin Williams said. “It’s crazy to me because last year we didn’t really have that. I don’t want to blame that on like COVID or anything or like us not having a postseason, but, like, we did not have that all last year.”
Williams is essentially part of Auburn’s old guard in terms of the remade roster. He is joined by forward Chris Moore, guard Devan Cambridge, centers Dylan Cardwell and Babatunde Akingbola, and guard Allen Flanigan, who is out to start the season after undergoing Achilles surgery.
Williams explained that group has grown closer in part due to the pitfalls they faced last season.
In addition to taking a self-imposed ban from the postseason, the 2020-21 Auburn squad saw crowds at home and on the road limited significantly due to COVID-19, point guard Sharife Cooper miss the start of the year due to an NCAA investigation and the team struggle through a sub.-500 campaign.
In Williams’ opinion, that adversity has only built up the group’s want to win.
“We want to get into the tournament, do our best as we can as a team,” Williams said. “Al’s one of our best defenders, so when he gets back it’s going to be unbelievable.”
As for the new group – which includes forward Jabari Smith Jr., guards Wendell Green, KD Johnson and Zep Jasper and center Walker Kessler – Akingbola explained how Auburn’s veterans have gotten up to speed with them.
“Now, we have our vaccine – we’re vaccinated – so that’s a big thing,” Akingbola said. “That helps us go out with each other, go to the restaurant, go to to the lake, just have fun with each other. On the court, off the court, we hang out with each other. That’s helped our chemistry.
“Walker’s been here, what, three months? I already know what he likes to do and where he hangs out. I’ve been knowing J-Will, Devan and all of them for a minute. All of us, like, get together, and that’s going to really help in the long run.”
The team is hopeful that being on the same page off the court translates on it, something coach Bruce Pearl will be watching closely in the coming weeks.
Pearl said this time of year is valuable for his squad because they’re soon be tested in scrimmages against high-quality teams, which he feels will teach his group a lot going into the season. He explained how the first weeks of practice will involve him teaching different aspects of the game to his players before picking up the pace a bit and testing the group with different scout looks of the Tigers’ upcoming opponents.
“We’re going to have to be a team that’s going to have to get better throughout the season; we just are,” Pearl said. “I think all teams, you can sense that. We can say that every year – and I probably say that every year – but it’s really true. This team should get better because they are so new.”
Auburn struggled to contend during the 2020-21 season, and in the aftermath Pearl and his staff delivered a true overhaul to their roster.
Those changes could have led to significant growing pains entering a new year, but based on everyone’s approach entering the first practice, the group is ready to make the most of the situation.
“I’m very excited about this team, honestly. This is one of the hardest-working teams that I’ve been part of,” Cambridge said. “Defensively, it’s a big difference. I feel like everybody works hard, and I’m excited for the season.”