Auburn men's basketball opens practice with optimistic tone thanks to strong chemistry

In Williams’ opinion, that adversity has only built up the group’s want to win.

“We want to get into the tournament, do our best as we can as a team,” Williams said. “Al’s one of our best defenders, so when he gets back it’s going to be unbelievable.”

As for the new group – which includes forward Jabari Smith Jr., guards Wendell Green, KD Johnson and Zep Jasper and center Walker Kessler – Akingbola explained how Auburn’s veterans have gotten up to speed with them.

“Now, we have our vaccine – we’re vaccinated – so that’s a big thing,” Akingbola said. “That helps us go out with each other, go to the restaurant, go to to the lake, just have fun with each other. On the court, off the court, we hang out with each other. That’s helped our chemistry.

“Walker’s been here, what, three months? I already know what he likes to do and where he hangs out. I’ve been knowing J-Will, Devan and all of them for a minute. All of us, like, get together, and that’s going to really help in the long run.”

The team is hopeful that being on the same page off the court translates on it, something coach Bruce Pearl will be watching closely in the coming weeks.