Auburn men's basketball picks up first commit in class of 2022

Last week, the Auburn Tigers received their first commit in the class of 2021 in five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. Six days later, the Tigers have their first commit in the class of 2022.

Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot -1 center from Honolulu, Hawaii, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday. The rising junior’s decision gives the Tigers a future force down low as part of a recent run of recruiting success for head coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers’ staff.

Tolentino chose Auburn over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas and Tennessee State.

“My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid. I am beyond blessed, and I give God all the glory,” Tolentino wrote in a social media post announcing his commitment. “Auburn University’s core traditions are passion and spirit, and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”

Tolentino was a force during his sophomore season at Maryknoll High School, averaging 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots per game to help lead the team win its second straight state championship.