 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn men's basketball picks up first commit in class of 2022
0 comments
AU Basketball

Auburn men's basketball picks up first commit in class of 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs. Iowa State men's basketball

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells during the Auburn vs. Iowa State men's basketball game at Auburn Arena on Jan. 25.

 Sara Palczewski/

Last week, the Auburn Tigers received their first commit in the class of 2021 in five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. Six days later, the Tigers have their first commit in the class of 2022.

Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot -1 center from Honolulu, Hawaii, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday. The rising junior’s decision gives the Tigers a future force down low as part of a recent run of recruiting success for head coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers’ staff.

Tolentino chose Auburn over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas and Tennessee State.

“My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid. I am beyond blessed, and I give God all the glory,” Tolentino wrote in a social media post announcing his commitment. “Auburn University’s core traditions are passion and spirit, and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”

Tolentino was a force during his sophomore season at Maryknoll High School, averaging 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots per game to help lead the team win its second straight state championship.

Tolentino has already grown one inch since his sophomore year. He impressed this summer when he traveled to the continental United States and trained with a program, Griffin Elite of Ohio, in which he worked alongside college and professional players.

Tolentino has yet to be ranked by any of the major recruiting sites.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert