Auburn men's basketball picks up first commit in class of 2022

Last week, the Auburn Tigers received their first commit in the class of 2021 in five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. Six days later, the Tigers have their first commit in the class of 2022.
Sage Tolentino, a 7-foot -1 center from Honolulu, Hawaii, announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday. The rising junior’s decision gives the Tigers a future force down low as part of a recent run of recruiting success for head coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers’ staff.
Tolentino chose Auburn over offers from Cincinnati, Kansas and Tennessee State.
BREAKING: Gilas Pilipinas prospect Sage Tolentino commits to US NCAA Division I school Auburn University.— Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) October 15, 2020
The 7-foot Tolentino is part of the Class of 2022 and is currently training under Kai Sotto’s management in the US, East-West Private | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/qeLPHasoYh
“My family and I have prayed about this day since I was a kid. I am beyond blessed, and I give God all the glory,” Tolentino wrote in a social media post announcing his commitment. “Auburn University’s core traditions are passion and spirit, and they are exactly the program I want to spend my time at developing at the next level. It’s great to be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”
Tolentino was a force during his sophomore season at Maryknoll High School, averaging 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocked shots per game to help lead the team win its second straight state championship.
Tolentino has already grown one inch since his sophomore year. He impressed this summer when he traveled to the continental United States and trained with a program, Griffin Elite of Ohio, in which he worked alongside college and professional players.
Tolentino has yet to be ranked by any of the major recruiting sites.
