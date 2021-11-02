Auburn men's basketball ready for early test in exhibition against Southern Indiana

Auburn’s exhibition on Friday will offer a blast from the past for Tigers coach Bruce Pearl.

Auburn is set for a home showdown at 7 p.m. Friday against Southern Indiana, the school that gave Pearl his first head coaching job in 1992 and where he coached for nine seasons. While the Tigers have the size advantage against the Screaming Eagles, Pearl acknowledged his team’s youth is significant against the Division II squad.

“If you did an average age of the roster, including the starters, the only guy that’s older is the head coach, Bruce Pearl,” said Pearl, who compared the difference in himself and Southern Indiana coach Stan Gouard, who Pearl coached in college. “We’ve got some good young players, but that’s going to be a challenge for us – their experience and their physicality.”

Pearl credited Southern Indiana guard Jelani Simmons as a capable playmaker who scores from all three levels. He also pointed to forward Jacob Polakovich, guard Mateo Rivera and forward Clayton Hughes as some of the Screamin’ Eagles other playmakers.

While Southern Indiana might not be the toughest opponent Auburn faces this year, Pearl explained the Screamin’ Eagles will offer his Tigers early looks at the challenges they’ll likely face throughout the season.