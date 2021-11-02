Auburn men's basketball ready for early test in exhibition against Southern Indiana

Auburn’s exhibition on Friday will offer a blast from the past for Tigers coach Bruce Pearl.
Auburn is set for a home showdown at 7 p.m. Friday against Southern Indiana, the school that gave Pearl his first head coaching job in 1992 and where he coached for nine seasons. While the Tigers have the size advantage against the Screaming Eagles, Pearl acknowledged his team’s youth is significant against the Division II squad.
“If you did an average age of the roster, including the starters, the only guy that’s older is the head coach, Bruce Pearl,” said Pearl, who compared the difference in himself and Southern Indiana coach Stan Gouard, who Pearl coached in college. “We’ve got some good young players, but that’s going to be a challenge for us – their experience and their physicality.”
Pearl credited Southern Indiana guard Jelani Simmons as a capable playmaker who scores from all three levels. He also pointed to forward Jacob Polakovich, guard Mateo Rivera and forward Clayton Hughes as some of the Screamin’ Eagles other playmakers.
While Southern Indiana might not be the toughest opponent Auburn faces this year, Pearl explained the Screamin’ Eagles will offer his Tigers early looks at the challenges they’ll likely face throughout the season.
“They'll be attacking our five men in ball screens, so our 5-man ball screen defense is going to have to be spot-on. And that's great because we're going to see that,” Pearl said. “When you've got a 7-footer and two 6-10s, you're going to take that big guy and you're going to make him guard the perimeter.
“That’ll be a great challenge for us because some of the stuff that Stan will do we'll see all year long.”
While Friday’s exhibition stands as the semblance of a reunion for Pearl, the focus will be squarely on his Tigers.
Pearl told reporters he has four of his five starters figured out and added he plans to get 10 or 11 players on the court against the Screamin’ Eagles. He did not divulge which position was still undecided, though he did say Wendell Green Jr. will start at point guard with Zep Jasper backing him up.
Pearl explained he wants to play so many Tigers because they’ve earned it, though he added the team is still getting some things figured out. The veteran head coach will look to learn more about his squad Friday, when they square up with another team for the last time before the season opener.
“As far as the other kids are you're concerned, it's just the fact that we got some we've got good depth,” Pearl said. “We’ve got good competition. … I want to see all the way up until the time, like, we’ve got to play who's ready to step up?”