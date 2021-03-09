Auburn men's basketball signee Jabari Smith named Naismith Trophy All-American

Auburn men's basketball signee Jabari Smith continues to impress during what’s left of his high school career.

Smith was named a Naismith Trophy first team High School All-American on Tuesday. The award comes during a season in which the 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward was named a McDonald’s all-American and has led his Sandy Creek Patriots team to Georgia’s Class AAA state championship game.

Smith has excelled during his senior year at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Georgia. Per MaxPreps, Smith has averaged 23.4 points per game with 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks for a Patriots team that has won 28 games this season.

Smith was considered a major addition for the Tigers when he committed on Oct. 9. The then-rising senior from Tyrone, Ga., chose the Tigers over offers from schools such as Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

“Playing for coach Pearl will help me become a stronger two-way player," Smith told ESPN's Paul Biancardi upon committing. "I noticed how much coach Pearl loves his players ... how much he has won at the highest level, competes for championships and how his players have [gone] to the next level.”

Smith officially signed with the Tigers on Nov. 17.