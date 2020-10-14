 Skip to main content
Auburn men's basketball slated to finish 7th in SEC preseason predictions
AU Men's Basketball

  • Updated
Auburn vs. Ole Miss men's basketball

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl reacts during the Auburn vs. Ole Miss men's basketball game at Auburn Arena on Feb. 25.

 Sara Palczewski/

Last season, the Auburn Tigers were second in the conference and aiming for another deep NCAA Tournament run when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season prematurely.

With a new season a little over a month away, the Tigers will be looking to outplay the expectations after having to reload its lineup this offseason.

Chris Dortch’s Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook has slated Auburn to finish seventh in the SEC this season behind Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Florida and Ole Miss. The publication, which is regarded as the “bible” of college basketball, has three SEC teams ranked in the top 25 in the Volunteers, the Wildcats and the Crimson Tide.

Blue Ribbon did not select any of Auburn’s players for its five-man All-Conference team. The publication predicted Florida’s Keyontae Johnson to be the SEC Player of the Year and Kentucky’s B.J. Boston to be the Newcomer of the Year.

The Tigers are coming off a shortened 2019-2020 season in which they posted a 25-6 record and were tied for second in the conference standings with LSU. Auburn lost its five primary starters from last season with the graduation of Austin Wiley, J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy and Isaac Okoro’s decision to enter the NBA Draft.

Auburn opens its 2020-2021 season on Nov. 10 at home against North Alabama.

A full listing of Blue Ribbon's preseason SEC predictions follows:

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Florida

6. Ole Miss

7. Auburn

8. Arkansas

9. South Carolina

10. Mississippi State

11. Texas A&M

12. Georgia

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

F-John Fulkerson, SR, Tennessee

F-Trendon Watford, SO, LSU

F-Yves Pons, SR, Tennessee

F-Keyontae Johnson, JR, Florida

G-John Petty, SR, Alabama

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Keyontae Johnson, JR, Florida

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

BJ Boston, FR, Kentucky

