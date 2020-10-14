Auburn men's basketball slated to finish 7th in SEC preseason predictions

Last season, the Auburn Tigers were second in the conference and aiming for another deep NCAA Tournament run when the coronavirus pandemic ended the season prematurely.

With a new season a little over a month away, the Tigers will be looking to outplay the expectations after having to reload its lineup this offseason.

Chris Dortch’s Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook has slated Auburn to finish seventh in the SEC this season behind Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Florida and Ole Miss. The publication, which is regarded as the “bible” of college basketball, has three SEC teams ranked in the top 25 in the Volunteers, the Wildcats and the Crimson Tide.

Blue Ribbon did not select any of Auburn’s players for its five-man All-Conference team. The publication predicted Florida’s Keyontae Johnson to be the SEC Player of the Year and Kentucky’s B.J. Boston to be the Newcomer of the Year.

The Tigers are coming off a shortened 2019-2020 season in which they posted a 25-6 record and were tied for second in the conference standings with LSU. Auburn lost its five primary starters from last season with the graduation of Austin Wiley, J’Von McCormick, Samir Doughty, Danjel Purifoy and Isaac Okoro’s decision to enter the NBA Draft.