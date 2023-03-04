Saturday’s Senior Day ceremonies will be an emotional affair for Bruce Pearl.

“I’ll look at Wes and Katrina Flanigan and probably lose it,” the Auburn coach said Friday. “I’ll look at Zep and his family and everything. I’ll look at Jaylin’s mom, who’s just been incredibly supportive through all this.”

At the same time, some of those emotions could be re-hashed next year.

“(We) recognize that we have several COVID seniors,” Pearl said. “A lot of those guys could come back, and some will and some will move on.”

Auburn will honor its seven seniors ahead of its regular-season finale against No. 12 Tennessee at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday. But several of them have another year of eligibility, including two of the program’s three scholarship seniors in small forward Allen Flanigan and forward Jaylin Williams.

Asked Friday if how much consideration either had given to their remaining eligibility, both Flanigan and Williams said they’d yet to make a decision on it and will likely wait until the season’s end to make their choice.

“Yeah, I haven’t really been thinking about it much,” Williams said. “We have been struggling to win games like the last five weekends. I am just trying to get on track with my teammates and figure out how we are going to win and play through March.”

Both Williams and Flanigan have been significant contributors this year in regard to scoring, averaging 11.2 and 9.7 points respectively. The duo is also the second and third best rebounders on this year’s team, with Williams averaging 4.9 rebounds per contest and Flanigan averaging 4.8.

After starting the season in a reserve role, Flangian has started in Auburn’s past 14 games and he’s averaging 10.9 points in that stretch. Williams has also logged improved numbers in recent contests, averaging 13.9 points since Auburn’s loss at Texas A&M on Feb. 7.

Williams has yet to test professional waters, but Flanigan declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, along with Auburn center Dylan Cardwell, without an agent. Flanigan withdrew on June 1 after participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp, along with 43 other invitees. Flanigan scored 15 points while posting seven rebounds and four assists in two scrimmages.