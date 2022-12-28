Auburn men's basketball tops Florida in exciting finish to open SEC play

The final possession was about as fitting as it could have been.

Down a point, Florida had its chance in the hands of its best player, Colin Castelton. The big man got the ball at the top of the key and tried to drive, but No. 20 Auburn’s usual suspects wouldn’t have it.

Johni Broome stuck with Castleton and Jaylin Williams made the move to double team him. That’s when the Gator lost the ball and Chris Moore got an easy steal, which turned into a pass to Wendell Green Jr. and a fast break layup that put it away.

It was 61-58 in favor of No. 20 Auburn, which held off Florida to open Southeastern Conference play with a win Wednesday night at Neville Arena.

“We knew we just had to get a stop,” Green Jr. said. “That was the main thing and C-Mo — he’s been playing great all year defensively, offensively — he got a steal. I’d seen him get it and I just wanted to go as fast as I could and get a layup.”

Those usual suspects showed up for Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) on a night where its depth especially lacked. Williams had 13 points. Green finished with 14 points, tied for a game high, and he had a 6-of-8 night at the free throw line. Moore chipped in eight points as well.

But Johni Broome had the biggest night of any Tiger, with a 14-point performance that included a go-ahead basket with just over a minute left. He got his second double-double as a Tiger with 11 rebounds.

Broome also clamped Castelton for much of the evening. The Gator had scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, in his two games against Auburn last year. Broome held him to six points Wednesday, and he was 1-of-6 shooting.

“Johni knows how to act and feel and play like the best player on the floor, because when he was at Morehead State, he did that for a couple of years,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “He knows how to do that every night. He knows how to prepare that way, act that way, play that way. Now he's translating it to the SEC level, really, in the last few games. Very excited about that.

“Look, Castleton is one of the best offensive centers in the league. He was first team all-conference. Johni and Dylan won the matchup. Huge.”

Where Florida (7-6, 0-1 SEC) did have the Tigers’ number was in the usual problem spots, beating them out at the free throw line and creating turnovers.

The Gators were 17-of-19 at the line. Auburn was 16-of-24, posting another sub-70% night at the line. The Tigers also had 15 turnovers, posting their 10th 10-plus turnover performance of the year. In their past five games, they’re averaging 15.8 turnovers per contest.

Auburn’s depth also lacked mightily Wednesday. Its five bench players combined for 12 points, with KD Johnson scoring eight of those.

Where the Tigers did show up was on the board. They finished plus-12 in the rebound margin, with the game-high coming from Broome. The Tigers totaled 40 rebounds, 17 of which came on the offensive glass. It was Auburn’s sixth 40-rebound performance of the year.

“We beat them on the boards,” Pearl said. “Our defense and our rebounding were both elite, and that was enough for us to win.”