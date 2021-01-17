Auburn men's basketball's victory over Kentucky demonstrates growth of squad

On two straight Saturdays, Auburn found itself in a shootout with a chance to walk away with a big SEC victory.
The first Saturday saw Auburn duke it out with rival Alabama only for the Tigers to struggle to step up in the final minutes as they watched a win slip away. The second Saturday proved much more productive.
Auburn’s growing experience was evident Saturday in the Tigers’ 66-59 victory over Kentucky. The Tigers not only overcame a rough opening first half – Auburn opened the game 1-of-15 shooting from the field – but the team had multiple players contribute game-changing plays to push Auburn to only its fourth home victory over the Wildcats since 1999.
For sophomore guard Devan Cambridge, who was one of the Tigers who shined late, the group’s production in key moments showed how they’re growing as a team.
“Everybody says we're young because of our age — freshmen, sophomores,” said Cambridge, who had 13 points with five rebounds and two steals. “It shows that we're growing together and we're willing to step up and make those plays – like the charges, the steals, playing the passing lanes, those types of things. It shows we're paying attention to our scouts, and I'm proud of that.”
Cambridge was crucial in jumpstarting the Auburn offense in the first half with five of the team’s first eight points, but he saved some of his best work for last.
Cambridge was by far Auburn’s best 3-point shooter against Kentucky, and he put that on display well into the second half. He connected on his fourth successful 3 to tie the game 39-39 with 12:43 left in the game, and just over two minutes later he drilled another shot from behind the arc to put the Tigers on top.
Cambridge added another bucket shortly thereafter to help give the Tigers a seven-point lead, then their largest of the game.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained Cambridge has been productive since bowing out of the starting lineup with point guard Sharife Cooper finally eligible.
“To Devan’s credit, he’s come back from break and he’s been very focused. That’s why today when Sharife doesn’t have his best game — he still draws nine fouls, he still gets eight assists, he’s still got a great plus-minus — he also sees, ‘I don’t have to carry,’” Pearl said. “I want him to carry us, but even when he doesn’t we can still win. And that’s a really good sign, and it’s play from Devan Cambridge, or Allen Flanigan or Dylan Cardwell, or Jaylin Williams, it makes all the difference in the world.”
It was Cooper who tried to step up in the final minutes against Alabama and fired off two 3-pointers late that fell off the mark. Whether or not he did so because he felt it was all up to him isn’t clear; what Saturday showed was Cooper isn’t Auburn’s only option in crunch time going forward.
Flanigan was a man on a mission in the second half against the Wildcats and came on strong with 16 second-half points, which included a well-timed put-back on JT Thor’s missed layup to push Auburn’s lead to eight with just under six minutes to go.
Thor was no slouch himself and delivered four points, two steals and one block down the stretch to help the Tigers stay ahead. He effectively put the game on ice by hitting both of his free throws to give Auburn a two-possession lead with only 18 seconds to go in the game.
Thor spoke openly after the Alabama loss about learning the importance of staying locked in the entire game. In Flanigan’s eyes, the freshman Thor demonstrated how much he’s already learned.
“It shows you that although he’s young, he’s locked in,” Flanigan said. “He spends his time in the gym, and he trusts his stroke.”
Cooper was viewed as the missing piece for Auburn, and in his first two starts he took on the bulk of the team’s offensive production. His third start featured less scoring by the freshman, but because his teammates stepped up in the moment, the Tigers were still able to walk off the court with a smile and a win.