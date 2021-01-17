Auburn men's basketball's victory over Kentucky demonstrates growth of squad

Cambridge was by far Auburn’s best 3-point shooter against Kentucky, and he put that on display well into the second half. He connected on his fourth successful 3 to tie the game 39-39 with 12:43 left in the game, and just over two minutes later he drilled another shot from behind the arc to put the Tigers on top.

Cambridge added another bucket shortly thereafter to help give the Tigers a seven-point lead, then their largest of the game.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained Cambridge has been productive since bowing out of the starting lineup with point guard Sharife Cooper finally eligible.

“To Devan’s credit, he’s come back from break and he’s been very focused. That’s why today when Sharife doesn’t have his best game — he still draws nine fouls, he still gets eight assists, he’s still got a great plus-minus — he also sees, ‘I don’t have to carry,’” Pearl said. “I want him to carry us, but even when he doesn’t we can still win. And that’s a really good sign, and it’s play from Devan Cambridge, or Allen Flanigan or Dylan Cardwell, or Jaylin Williams, it makes all the difference in the world.”