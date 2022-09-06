Auburn men's golf coach Nick Clinard signs extension

Auburn men’s golf head coach Nick Clinard has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Tiger golf program through the 2027 season.

“I am extremely humbled and blessed to be given the opportunity to lead the program that I love for five more seasons,” Clinard said. “Thank you to our administration for believing in us and recognizing all of the hard work that goes into building a successful, uplifting culture. Everything we have accomplished thus far is a credit to each player that has entered our program and exited as a mature, well-rounded man, leaving it better than he found it. I am excited to continue to elevate the Auburn name to the highest of stages and hope to continue to make the entire Auburn family proud.”

During his 13 seasons on The Plains, Clinard has led the program to seven top-15 national finishes and an SEC Championship in 2018. Additionally, Clinard’s teams have captured 39 total tournament titles in the span. Individuals under his tutelage have prospered as Auburn has been awarded with 34 All-Region selections and 13 All-Americans since Clinard’s arrival. The Tigers also lead the SEC in all-conference selections since the 2009-10 season with 37 total.

Last year, the Tigers finished tied for 10th place at the NCAA Championship. The finish marked the ninth time under Clinard that the program has ended its season at the sport’s pinnacle event.

Clinard and crew will kickstart the 2022-23 season Sept. 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The team also began last year’s slate at Maui Jim, shooting 31-under 809 to finish third. J.M. Butler won the event’s individual crown with a program record 17-under 193.