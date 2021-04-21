Auburn men's golf in sixth place after first round at SEC Championship

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Auburn men’s golf team sits in sixth place at 2-over (282) after the first round of the Southeastern Conference Championship Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers are just four shots away from the top three and seven shots behind Georgia, which leads the field at 5-under (275).

Auburn has two in the top 15 after the opening 18 holes at the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. Andrew Kozan is tied for 10th at 1-under (69), while J.M. Butler is tied for 15th at even par (70).

The duo turned in 10 birdies, including six on the back nine, and 19 pars in their first tours of the annual event.

C.J. Easley is tied for 28th at 1-over (71). The sophomore shook off shooting 2-over on the first six holes by going 1-under across the final 12 holes that featured three birdies.

Alex Vogelsong is tied for 33rd at 2-over (72) and carded a team-best 14 pars to complete his first round.

Rounding out the lineup, Graysen Huff sits in a tie for 41st at 3-over (73).

Auburn is paired with LSU and Vanderbilt for the second round off the No. 1 tee box, beginning at 7:20 a.m. CT Tuesday. Live scoring is available on Golfstat.com.

Team Scores