Auburn men's golf punches ticket to first NCAA Championship

NORMAN, Okla. – Auburn men’s golf will advance to the NCAA Championship for the 25th time in program history and the ninth time under 13-year head coach Nick Clinard thanks to an 848 (-16) outing in the NCAA Norman Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

“Earning a spot to the NCAA Championship just solidifies what we’ve known all along – that we are a great team, and our guys can hold their own against anyone in the country,” Clinard said. “This is a direct result of all the hard work our team has put in going back to the fall and even previous years, and I am extremely proud of all that they have accomplished thus far. We’re looking forward to showing the nation just how talented our young group is when we step on the course at Grayhawk.”

The Tigers shot 280 (-8), 276 (-12), 292 (+4) to advance through the regional in second place at 16-under. Also advancing out of the regional is No. 1 seed Oklahoma (838/-26), No. 5 seed Ole Miss (849/-15), No. 2 seed Texas (852/-12) and No. 9 seed Utah (860/-4).

Leading the team through the tournament was sophomore J.M. Butler. Finishing in third place at 9-under 207, he jumps into the Tiger record book, tying the second-highest finish by an Auburn golfer at NCAA Regionals, second only to Jimmy Green’s victory in 1990. Additionally, he records the lowest individual Auburn score at regionals since Glenn Northcutt also carded a 207 in 2008.

Butler’s placement marked the ninth time in 10 outings that he has earned a top-15 finish. Six of the nine top finishes have also come inside the top five.

Also throwing a big punch in Norman was freshman Brendan Valdes. The Orlando, Florida native finished tied for fifth, shooting 210 (-6), and was one of just two true freshmen to end the event in the top 10.

Butler and Valdes also combined as the first Tiger duo to earn top-five honors at NCAA Regionals since Blayne Barber and Dominic Bozzelli in 2012.

Sophomore Carson Bacha proved to be yet another contributor to the Auburn lineup in his first taste of postseason play as the third Tiger to shoot below par at 215 (-1). The York, Pennsylvania native rides a four-tournament streak of finishing at par or better into the NCAA Championship.

Alongside regional victor Oklahoma, Auburn was one of just two squads to have at least three men finish below even (216).

Returning to NCAA action for the second time in his career, junior Alex Vogelsong posted a three-shot improvement from his play the previous year. Carding a 217 (+1), he now owns a 72.00 career scoring average in postseason competition.

SEC All-Freshman Team selection Evan Vo finished the regional with a final tally of 223 (+7). Vo led the Tiger lineup in pars made with 35.

Auburn begins its quest for the first national title in program history Friday, May 27 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.