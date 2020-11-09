Auburn-Mississippi State game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

Auburn, meanwhile, has not reported a positive test since the season began. Head coach Gus Malzahn explained on Nov. 1 that the bye week last week was pivotal for the team as the Tigers tried to limit potential exposure and go through the rest of the season.

“The message was the number one thing we have to do this week is have COVID etiquette and be responsible. That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success,” Malzahn said. “I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend. You know, I really expect our guys to do that, but that's going to be a really big key to our success the last four games.”