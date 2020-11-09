Auburn-Mississippi State game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

Auburn’s game at Mississippi State scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State program, the SEC announced Monday.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game against Auburn,” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”
As a result of the game’s postponement, the Tigers effectively have consecutive bye weeks. They will return to action on Nov. 21 when they host Tennessee.
Monday marked a troublesome day for the SEC in regards to coronavirus concerns.
In addition to Mississippi State having to postpone its game, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said the team has had an outbreak that puts its game against Alabama scheduled for this Saturday in jeopardy. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for the virus, Texas A&M has paused practices due to new cases and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats are having coronavirus-related issues within the program.
Auburn, meanwhile, has not reported a positive test since the season began. Head coach Gus Malzahn explained on Nov. 1 that the bye week last week was pivotal for the team as the Tigers tried to limit potential exposure and go through the rest of the season.
“The message was the number one thing we have to do this week is have COVID etiquette and be responsible. That's going to be a huge key to the last four games and our success,” Malzahn said. “I just challenged them individually, you know, and as a group that let's make sure we do a great job this week, the next two days, this weekend. You know, I really expect our guys to do that, but that's going to be a really big key to our success the last four games.”
The Auburn-Mississippi State game becomes the fourth SEC game rescheduled this fall due to the coronavirus. Missouri-Vanderbilt and LSU-Florida have also been postponed until Dec. 12, while Missouri-Florida was moved from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.
As of Monday afternoon, 49 FBS football games have either been rescheduled or canceled this season due to coronavirus concerns.
