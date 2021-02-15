Auburn-Mississippi State men’s basketball game postponed

The Auburn men’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to take on Mississippi State this week.
The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers’ home game against the Bulldogs has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will instead be played Thursday at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The SEC also announced changes to games between Missouri at Georgia, South Carolina at Tennessee, Alabama at Texas A&M and LSU at Ole Miss.
Auburn was originally scheduled to take on Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be the first time the two teams have faced off since Auburn won 80-68 in Starkville, Mississippi in January 2020.
Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told reporters that the Bulldogs did not practice Monday due to weather but planned to reconvene Tuesday. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said the Tigers were preparing in the event the game was delayed.
“As you might anticipate, there’s a possibility that there could be a delay in tomorrow’s game against Mississippi State,” Pearl said early Monday afternoon. “We’re still awaiting final word but obviously, there’s a lot of weather over there and we are in the process of discussing what that delay might look like. I don’t have any final information on it, but I do want you to know it’s being discussed and it could be forthcoming. It’s all weather-related.”
Auburn will enter the game having lost four of its last five matchups, including an 82-80 loss on the road against Kentucky on Saturday. Mississippi State, meanwhile, is riding a two-game losing streak, the latest being a 72-51 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday.
The meeting will be a matchup of the teams sitting 10th and 11th in the SEC’s conference standings.
“Got to go onto the next one and take the challenge,” Pearl said. “Obviously Mississippi State and Auburn are tied right there in the middle of the beginning of the lower half of the conference, so this game will have implications as far as those final standings are concerned.”