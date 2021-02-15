Auburn-Mississippi State men’s basketball game postponed

The Auburn men’s basketball team will have to wait a little longer to take on Mississippi State this week.

The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers’ home game against the Bulldogs has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will instead be played Thursday at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The SEC also announced changes to games between Missouri at Georgia, South Carolina at Tennessee, Alabama at Texas A&M and LSU at Ole Miss.

Auburn was originally scheduled to take on Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be the first time the two teams have faced off since Auburn won 80-68 in Starkville, Mississippi in January 2020.

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland told reporters that the Bulldogs did not practice Monday due to weather but planned to reconvene Tuesday. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said the Tigers were preparing in the event the game was delayed.