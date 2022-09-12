Auburn-Missouri set for 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN

Auburn football has a game time and television channel for its Week 4 matchup against Missouri.

The matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it'll be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced Monday.

It'll be the conference opener for both sets of Tigers, and Missouri's first-ever visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is 2-1 all-time against Missouri, winning the two previous contests, one of which was the 2013 Southeastern Conference Championship.

Before then, Auburn will host No. 22 Penn State at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, and the game will be broadcast on CBS. It'll be the fourth contest between the programs, and the second in two years as the Tigers will look to avenge a 28-20 road loss to Nittany Lions last season.