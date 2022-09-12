 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn-Missouri set for 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN

  • Updated
Auburn vs San Jose State recruiting recruit commit commitment logo

An Auburn cheerleader carries a flag through the end zone after a touchdown in the second half. Auburn vs San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn football has a game time and television channel for its Week 4 matchup against Missouri.

The matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and it'll be broadcast on ESPN, it was announced Monday.

It'll be the conference opener for both sets of Tigers, and Missouri's first-ever visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is 2-1 all-time against Missouri, winning the two previous contests, one of which was the 2013 Southeastern Conference Championship.

Before then, Auburn will host No. 22 Penn State at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, and the game will be broadcast on CBS. It'll be the fourth contest between the programs, and the second in two years as the Tigers will look to avenge a 28-20 road loss to Nittany Lions last season.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

