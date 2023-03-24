After trailing by three runs, Auburn baseball mounted a six-run comeback effort to beat Georgia 6-3 on Friday night at Plainsman Park. It secured the Tigers’ first series win in Southeastern Conference play this season.

The win, which was preceded by an extra-innings walk-off victory Thursday, was the program’s ninth comeback win of the season.

Auburn freshman Ike Irish’s first career home run sparks his team’s scoring efforts. The first baseman went yard to left field to score the Tigers’ first run in the fifth inning. They would plate four more runs in the sixth, then another in the eighth.

Irish went 1 for 2 at the plate and was credited with two RBIs. He also grounded into a double play in the eighth that drove in Auburn’s final run.

Outfielder Justin Kirby hit his eighth home run of the year, and second of the series, in the sixth to clear the bases and give Auburn (16-6-1, 2-3 SEC) a 5-3 lead. He went 1 for 4.

The only Tiger to log a multi-hit game was second baseman Caden Green, who went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

Auburn reliever John Armstrong was credited with the win, and now has a 5-0 record. He pitched 2⅔ innings of scoreless baseball despite giving up five hits. Chase Isbell also recorded his second save of the year in the final inning, facing four batters and striking out two.

Georgia (14-9, 0-4 SEC) squandered a boon of scoring opportunities, leaving 14 runners on base. Three Bulldogs — Parks Harber, Corey Collins and Sebastian Murillo — had multi-hit days, tallying seven of their team’s 10 hits. They combined for one run and none driven in.