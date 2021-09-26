Auburn moves up in AP, coaches polls after upset scare against Georgia State

The Auburn Tigers are moving up in the Associated Press’ top 25 poll.

Auburn moved up one spot to No. 22 after narrowly avoiding an upset loss against Georgia State on Saturday. The Tigers, which were No. 23 in last week’s poll after a loss to Penn State, were the seventh of seven SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll.

The Tigers were as high as 22 in the AP poll this season but dropped one spot after losing to Penn State on Sept. 18. The Nittany Lions now stand at No. 4 in this week’s poll.

Auburn came in at No. 22 in the USA Today coaches poll, moving up one spot from last week.

There were no changes among the AP poll’s top three teams, as Alabama, Georgia and Oregon held steady after decisive victories this weekend. Penn State moved up to No. 4, Iowa held steady at No. 5, Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 6 and Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 7.

As for the rest of the top 10, Arkansas gained eight spots to No. 8 after beating Texas A&M, Notre Dame moved up three spots to No. 9 and Florida moved up one spot to No. 10.

The other SEC teams ranked in this week’s poll include Ole Miss at No. 12 and Texas A&M at No. 15.