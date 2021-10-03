Auburn moves up in AP poll, coaches poll after road victory over LSU

The Auburn Tigers drew plenty of attention with their road victory over LSU on Saturday night.

Auburn moved up in the Associated Press poll and the USA Today coaches poll on Saturday. The Tigers are now No. 18 in the AP poll – up four spots from last week – and up three spots to No. 19 in the coaches poll following their 24-19 victory over LSU.

Auburn is the sixth of seven SEC teams ranked in the AP poll this week.

Alabama and Georgia held steady at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Arkansas dropped to No. 13, Kentucky rose to No. 16, Ole Miss fell to No. 17 and Florida plummeted to No. 20.

As far as the rest of the top 10, Iowa rose to No. 3, Penn State held at No. 4 and Cincinnati came up at No. 5. Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and BYU rounded out the top 10.

The Gators’ drop was among the most significant in the poll this week. The teams which fell included Clemson, which dropped out of the top 25 completely for the first time since 2014.

Auburn hosts No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.