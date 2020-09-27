Auburn moves up in AP Poll, coaches’ poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn Tigers are on the rise after beating Kentucky 29-13 on Saturday, as the Tigers moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll as well as the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Auburn improved one spot in the polls after a wild weekend of football that saw No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU lose to Kansas State and Mississippi State, respectively. The Sooners now sit at No. 18 in the AP poll, while the LSU Tigers are at No. 20.

Auburn is the fourth-highest ranked SEC team in the AP poll behind Alabama (No. 2), Florida (3), and Georgia (No. 4). No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 20 LSU and No. 21 Tennessee round out the eight SEC squads ranked this week.

Clemson maintains the poll’s top spot with the rest of the top 10 consisting of the Crimson Tide, the Gators, the Bulldogs, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami (FL), Texas and Penn State.

The coaches’ poll is largely the same with the top 10 being identical but with a few notable exceptions, including Mississippi State at No. 14, LSU at No. 17 and Tennessee at No. 20.

Auburn will find itself in a matchup of top-10 teams this Saturday when it travels to face No. 4 Georgia for the 125th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.