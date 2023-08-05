Auburn football has landed its fourth commitment in 11 days, as cornerback prospect Jalewis Solomon announced Saturday that he was pledged to the program’s 2024 class.

The 15th member of the program’s ’24 class, Solomon is also the 13th blue-chip recruit in that bunch. He’s listed as a four-star by 247Sports’ composite rating, as well as ESPN and Rivals.

Solomon, who’s the brother of Auburn defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, played on both sides of the ball for Schley County (Ga.) High School as a junior. He caught 86 passes for 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns while recording 29 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions on defense. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

With Solomon’s pledge, Auburn’s class goes from No. 18 to No. 16 in 247’s 2024 class rankings. The Tigers also leapfrog South Carolina to have the No. 8 class in the Southeastern Conference.