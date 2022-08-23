Auburn names John Samuel Shenker, Owen Pappoe and Derick Hall team captains for 2022

Auburn football has signified its player-led leadership for the upcoming season, naming tight end John Samuel Shenker, linebacker Owen Pappoe and edge rusher Derick Hall its team captains Tuesday, less than two weeks ahead of the season.

A sixth-year senior, Shenker is coming off his biggest season yet as a Tiger, grabbing 33 receptions for 431 yards in 2021. The tight end was also one of Auburn’s representatives at this year’s SEC Media Days, traveling to Atlanta along with edge rusher Derrick Hall, running back Tank Bigsby and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Shenker spent his first five years at Auburn as a dual-sport athlete, playing baseball as well, though deciding not to return to the program in 2022.

“I love what Coach Harsin is doing, and I love who he is,” Shenker said following the A-Day game in April. “Having the chance to do that, to have a better year than we did last year, leaving on that note, that was really the main reason. If you want to play at the next level, the most experience you can get, the better. And that was also part of it as well.”

Although he was considered a potential draft prospect, Pappoe decided to return to Auburn for his senior season after suffering a leg injury in 2021 that forced him to miss the bulk of the Tigers’ season.

Pappoe was also voted a team captain ahead of the 2021 season, logging 93 tackles as a sophomore in what was considered an All-SEC campaign.

“Getting Owen back from the spring was huge in terms of leadership, in terms of how he makes other people feel when he's out there with them,” linebackers coach Christian Robinson said. “And I'm very proud of him and the strides that he's taken to come back into being conditioned and ready to perform. So he's done an awesome job with that.”

“Derick Hall is one that stands out consistently,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said of fall camp when asked about team leaders, “really from towards the end of last year and through January and then into spring. And it's carried through into the summer.”