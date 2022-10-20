Auburn names new football training facility, weight room

Auburn's soon-arriving, state-of-the-art football facilities now have a name, as the AU athletics department announced Thursday that the program's new training facility will be known as the Woltosz Football Performance Center, and its weight room will be named the Creel Family Player Development Lab.

The Auburn University's Board of Trustees approved the naming on Sept. 16, according to a release.

The spaces are named in honor Walt and Ginger Woltosz and Keith and Ginger Creel, members of Tigers Unlimited Foundation's Pat Dye Society. The Woltoszes pledged what was then the largest gift in Auburn Athletics history in 2019 for construction of the football performance center. According to a release, the Creel's philanthropic support for Auburn equestrian and football earned them membership in "Auburn's most prestigious giving societies." Walt, Keith and Ginger are all Auburn graduates.

"The Woltoszes and the Creels have a passion for supporting Auburn – and specifically Auburn student-athletes – that is second to none," Auburn executive associate athletics director Tim Jackson said in a release. "Their generosity toward this project is a game changer for our football program, continuing their broad support for many Auburn Athletics programs."

According to previous Opelika-Auburn News reporting, the facility will be 233,400 square feet, with 138,100 square feet for football operations and another 95,300 square feet for an indoor practice facility and two full-sized, natural turf football practice fields. The Auburn University Board of Trustees approved a $91.9 million plan for the site.