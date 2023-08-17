Auburn’s fall camp quarterback battle has come to an end, as the program announced Thursday that Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne will get the starting nod in Week 1.

The Tigers will open up the season with Thorne under center in just over two weeks, playing UMass on Sept. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"I'm not saying my gut is right that Payton is the guy for all 12 games, but my gut is saying it's the time to do this," Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said Thursday. "To get us best prepared for the opening of the season."

Freeze later added: "To this point, I think the separation, the reason Payton is getting the nod, is just the leadership ability and the understanding of the offense. He's been in some really good battles, and it just seems like he was more efficient in the decision-making to this point."

After transferring to Auburn from Michigan State in May, Thorne arrived on campus in June and he’s been regarded by many as a presumptive favorite since his announcement. He became the program’s most experienced quarterback upon arrival, having started 26 contests for the Spartans and logging more than 1,800 career snaps.

“I could see the leadership mentality that he has,” Auburn running back Damari Alston said of when he first met Thorne. “When he came in, he had a binder of the staff, like their faces were on it. He was trying to get to know their faces, he was trying to get to know everybody around him. I think he takes pride in just getting to know everybody around the facility, for sure.”

With his career experience, Thorne has also racked up significant passing numbers. He’s thrown for 6,493 passing yards, along with 49 touchdowns to 24 interceptions, and has completed 61% of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per attempt.

Thorne was thrust into a starting role as a sophomore in 2021 and recorded the most prolific season of his career. He logged the most passing yards (3,232), passing touchdowns (27) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) that he’s ever had in a single season. That production dipped last fall, however, when he threw for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He also threw more interceptions while averaging fewer yards per pass attempt, at 6.9 yards.

Still, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze called Thorne “probably more proven than any (transfer quarterback) I’ve had before” soon after his May commitment. That proven ability has been celebrated by both teammates and other coaches throughout fall camp.

“You want to talk about a guy who is professional about the way he goes after his work?” offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery said Aug. 7. “[Thorne’s] another guy you have to run out of the building. He's always watching tape. He's always studying. He'll text me, 'Hey, what do I read on this? What do I read on that? I saw this on tape, how are we progressing through this?' He wants to be on top of every detail that is involved in our offense. And he's seeing things right now at a really good rate.

“You've got to remember, he wasn't here in the spring. Some of the things that he's picked up on, we've got to get everybody else around that to be on the same page with him. But I think he's done a great job with his leadership. He's disciplined, and he's professional about what he does.”

Auburn’s competition for QB1 came down to three of its scholarship quarterbacks — including Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner alongside Thorne — and the timeline of it was something Freeze discussed at length since SEC Media Days in July. Then, Freeze said he wanted the competition to boil down to two passers within the first nine or 10 days of camp.

Tuesday marked the Tigers’ 10th fall camp practice, and both Thorne and Ashford primarily worked with the first offensive rotation in the viewing window available to the media.

Ashford came into fall camp as the incumbent starter, making nine starts last fall. He ended the season with 2,323 all-purpose yards and flourished on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

His passing numbers ultimately were inconsistent. He tossed as many interceptions as touchdowns and completed fewer than 50% of his passes, but that’s the aspect where Montgomery said he’d seen the Hoover High School product progress the most this offseason.

“He’s hit a good sum of deep balls,” Montgomery said. “He’s been a little more consistent on his underneath stuff. And that’s an area where he wants to improve.”

On Thursday, Freeze spoke at length about Ashford, and noted that he believes Auburn can win games with both him and Geriner.

"I'm hoping that all three will handle that news extremely well and continue to work," Freeze said, "because I believe with all my heart Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to work and develops himself, because he might be the most freakish athlete I've ever had at quarterback."

Several factors — Freeze’s history with quarterback battles, Ashford’s playing style, and, of course, Freeze's words Thursday — makes it entirely plausible that Ashford continue to compete alongside Thorne and even see the field early in the season. What’s clear, at least for Week 1, is that he won’t be Auburn’s starter.