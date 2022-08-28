Auburn names TJ Finley starting quarterback

Auburn’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season is no longer in question, as the program named TJ Finley its starter Sunday.

Finley got a glimpse at helming the Auburn offense last season, playing in nine games and starting the Tigers’ final three contests after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury against Mississippi State.

In nine games, Finley was 70-for-128 passing with 827 passing yards and six touchdown passes. In his three starts, the Tigers were winless, but 53-for-95 with 552 yards and four touchdowns.

Throughout Auburn’s fall camp, Finley has gotten constant praise from coaches. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said after the team's second fall camp scrimmage on Aug. 19 that Finley’s prior experience with Auburn’s offense has been to his benefit.

“He just has a different command,” Kiesau said. “He has a different confidence about him when he's in that huddle or when he's at the line of scrimmage, running the play.

“I'm excited about T.J. T.J. has a lot of ability. He's a smart football player. Football is important to him. I think you'll kind of see that on Saturdays.”

Head coach Bryan Harsin echoed the praise for Finley, largely noting an off-the-field growth from the junior over the past year.

“I'll say this: T.J.'s got a coach's mentality," Harsin said. "He sees things out there. Not everybody conceptually picks things up very quickly. It takes a little bit of time. He's got that mentality. Some guys have it. It takes some time for others and you'll figure it out. But we're all good at something, and some guys are really good at football and just seeing it.

“A couple examples in the scrimmage: We get the play in late; the clock's running down; it's going to be a timeout situation. Well, he's getting everybody lined up and getting the snap count to what it needs to be so we can get the snap up and get the play what we need to be. There's no panic, he's just doing it with urgency. He gets everybody lined up then bang, we convert a third down and 9. So those are things, to me, I think he does a really good job of.”

Finley transferred to Auburn in May 2021 after starting five games as a true freshman at LSU. In those contests, he completed 57.1% of his passes while throwing for 941 yards as well as five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Auburn’s quarterback competition began in the spring as a four-man race between Finley, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and true freshman Holden Geriner, with the first three of those four separating themselves throughout fall camp.

Deep into fall camp, it appeared Ashford and Calzada cemented themselves as second and third options at quarterback, respectively, heading into the year. Ashford has already shown his mobility this offseason, but both Harsin and Kiesau have touted the dual-threat’s improvements as a passer.

“The big progress he’s made in the accuracy piece is when he first got here, he was trying to throw everything so hard,” Kiesau said. “Just trying to get him to understand we have got to throw catchable balls. … And I think he’s gotten a lot better over the last two or three week through camp and he’s really understanding that. I think it’s going to help him with his accuracy as well.”

Ashford came to Auburn after two seasons of playing football and baseball at Oregon, though he never saw the field on Saturdays as a Duck. Calzada, who had the most starting experience of the trio ahead of this season, struggled with consistency in the fall, Kiesau said, as he returned to practice after being sidelined for all of the spring.

“I think what he wanted to do is he wanted to jump in so fast and just get going, and he thought he could just jump in from where he got off from when he got hurt,” Kiesau said of Calzada. “So that's been the biggest adjustment for him — just getting acclimated and getting these opportunities.”

Finley and the Tigers will start their season against Mercer at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.