A former Auburn national champion is has arrived onto the high school football scene.

Decatur High School announced Tuesday that Aairon Savage, former defensive back at Auburn University, would be taking over as the school’s head football coach.

Savage won the national championship with Auburn in 2010 during his senior season. That year, he logged 116 tackles

During his freshman year with Auburn, he was named to the SEC’s All-Freshmen team. In that 2010 National Championship season, Savage rolled p 37 tackles. After graduating, he then spent time as a graduate assistant at both Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Originally from Albany, Ga., Savage was most recently serving as defensive backs coach for Western Illinois.

Prior to his time with the Leathernecks in Illinois, Savage spent time at Louisiana-LaFayette as a quality control coach for the secondary and safeties coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

He spent a year at Georgia State coaching cornerbacks from 2019-2020, and, the year prior he served in the same position at Northern Iowa.

He also spent 2015-2017 as the secondary coach at Arkansas Tech and the next year at the United States Military Academy.

Savage takes over at Decatur following former head coach Jere Adcock.