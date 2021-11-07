Auburn offense seeking answers after woeful performance against Texas A&M

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers were forced to play without left guard Brandon Council, which led to Alec Jackson starting in his place. Auburn rotated in a number of linemen during the game, but the results spoke for themselves: Auburn averaged 3.2 yards per play — exactly half of Texas A&M’s mark — and Nix was sacked four times.

“That’s been part of the formula, getting some guys in there that deserve to play and getting some guys in there that we feel are a little more fresh at times,” Harsin said. “Against a good team up front like A&M and still being a team that wants to run the football — having some guys in there that can help us do that — that was part of that plan.”

Elsewhere, the wide receivers were consistently unable to create separation.

Among the wide receivers, Shedrick Jackson led the way with just two receptions, which went for eight yards. The Tigers found more production in the passing game from running back Shaun Shivers (six receptions, 40 yards), tight end John Samuel Shenker (four receptions, 40 yards) and running back Tank Bigsby (four receptions, 16 yards).

Shenker explained afterward the Aggies’ skill made the margin for error small and the Tigers’ issues proved too much to overcome.