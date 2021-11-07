Auburn offense seeking answers after woeful performance against Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — The Auburn Tigers entered Saturday with the understanding that the Texas A&M defense was among the best they’d see all season.
Still, the Tigers’ performance against the Aggies left the road squad searching for answers.
The Auburn offense struggled mightily in College Station and headed home with a 20-3 loss and a whole lot of questions to confront. The latest performance stood as a true step back from a Tigers’ attack that seemed poised to establish themselves among the SEC’s best.
“It comes down to creating some momentum,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said. “That's what we've been able to do. … We didn't create that momentum to really get us going and to get the drive going the way we need to and [to have] those types of plays we had in the past.”
There were times it seemed a much-needed spark for Auburn was a play or two away, but those much-needed moments never came to pass.
The Tigers had a single pass go for at least 15 yards against the Aggies — a Bo Nix throw to tight end Luke Deal that picked up exactly 15 early in the third quarter. While Auburn had five carries that went for over 10 yards, none amounted to much as the Tigers failed to find the end zone at all.
There were a litany of areas that stood out as concerning, though the offensive line was an obvious starting point.
The Tigers were forced to play without left guard Brandon Council, which led to Alec Jackson starting in his place. Auburn rotated in a number of linemen during the game, but the results spoke for themselves: Auburn averaged 3.2 yards per play — exactly half of Texas A&M’s mark — and Nix was sacked four times.
“That’s been part of the formula, getting some guys in there that deserve to play and getting some guys in there that we feel are a little more fresh at times,” Harsin said. “Against a good team up front like A&M and still being a team that wants to run the football — having some guys in there that can help us do that — that was part of that plan.”
Elsewhere, the wide receivers were consistently unable to create separation.
Among the wide receivers, Shedrick Jackson led the way with just two receptions, which went for eight yards. The Tigers found more production in the passing game from running back Shaun Shivers (six receptions, 40 yards), tight end John Samuel Shenker (four receptions, 40 yards) and running back Tank Bigsby (four receptions, 16 yards).
Shenker explained afterward the Aggies’ skill made the margin for error small and the Tigers’ issues proved too much to overcome.
“DBs did a great job of mixing looks and pressures and all that. So yeah, I think that was a little off. Everything seemed just like a click off,” Shenker said. “[We] were really close early on and it was starting to click, and it never really got on that pace. When you don’t do that, it comes really hard — especially against a team like A&M.”
Auburn’s inability to sustain drives was costly, and it coincided with a bend-but-don’t-break performance on the other side of the ball. The Tigers’ defense kept Texas A&M out of the end zone Saturday, making it six straight quarters in which they have not allowed a touchdown.
Football is, of course, a three-phase game, and the Tigers’ defensive stops meant little when the offense couldn’t produce points.
Now, the Tigers are looking to get back on track — especially with a highly-potent offense in Mississippi State next on the schedule.
“We just didn’t execute. A few dropped balls and whatnot. It just wasn’t a clean game for our offense,” Shenker said. “I thought our defense played great, but obviously it’s a team game. We’ll pick up and support each other and get ready for this next week.”