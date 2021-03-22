Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo settling in as Tigers’ play-caller

Mike Bobo is known by most for his time playing and coaching at Georgia, but the first-year Auburn play-caller revealed Monday he has plenty of ties to the Tigers, too.

Bobo told reporters about growing up in Thomasville, Georgia – about three hours from Auburn – and attending football camps put on by legendary Tigers coach Pat Dye. Bobo and his father, longtime Georgia high school coach George Bobo, would occasionally attend Auburn practices, and during Dye’s time as head coach George would be among the many high school coaches invited to participate in bird hunts.

During a recent move, Bobo’s father found a photo of him at one of Dye’s camps, which was perfect timing given the role Bobo now fills for the Tigers.

Bobo is beginning his first spring as Auburn offensive coordinator and stands as one of the major hires new head coach Bryan Harsin made shortly after being named Tigers head coach. The collective mission for Bobo and Harsin is a simple one: use their offensive knowledge to build a versatile Tigers’ offense that can put Auburn in position to compete nationally year after year.