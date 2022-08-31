Auburn offensive line a work in progress heading into season opener

The offensive line was touted as one of Auburn’s most experienced position groups coming into 2022, but after Monday’s release of the two-deep depth chart, the unit was left with a lot less experience up front.

An answer was finally provided on sixth-year center Nick Brahms, who hadn’t practiced the final couple weeks of fall camp, as he decided to end his football career. In Brahms’ place at center — where he had started since 2018 — will be Tate Johnson, according to the depth chart.

Beyond Brahms, the two-deep for the offensive line highlights less so experience than it does some big changes, as Auburn’s eight most-played lineman from last season either have a detailed injury history, are playing a new position, or are now no longer with the program, as Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer pointed out.

Four of Auburn’s five starters — Keiondre Jones at right guard, Austin Troxell at right tackle, Kilian Zierer at left tackle, and Brandon Council at left guard — logged significant time last season, but everywhere else is considerably thin, most notably Brahms’ old post.

The last time Johnson recorded a meaningful snap was two years ago, during a 48-11 blowout of LSU. He didn’t play last season, but whether it’s a lack of recent experience, or his size (listed at 285 pounds), Harsin didn’t express concern Monday.

“The weight will continue to come,” Harsin said. “We don’t stop lifting when the season begins. We don’t stop developing. That’s still part of the plan for these guys. … I think he’s done a really good job of understanding what we’re trying to do on the offensive side.

“At center you’re making a lot of calls, you’re redirecting, you’re getting everybody on the same page. You’ve got all these things you’ve got to factor in. I think he’s handled twhat well.”

While both Avery Jernigan and Jalil Irvin got work at center during fall camp, Johnson appeared very in the mix without Brahms suited up, and that was something his teammates saw, too.

“I remember when we got here in 2020, you’d think Tate was a guy — ‘Man, is he going to play here?’” Council said Aug. 16 “But, oh my God, the progression’s been unreal for this kid. He’s stepped up when we needed him most.”

The only “OR” on Auburn’s first-team depth chart was at right guard, where Jones and Kam Stutts were listed as co-starters. The duo — which comprises both Auburn’s most-experienced returning lineman and another who only saw 31 snaps last year — was “back and forth” through camp, Harsin said, and said both could play against Mercer.

“Kameron has really had a great camp,” Harsin said. “He had a great spring too. I think he’s one of the more improved players and physically he’s changed his body. He’s gotten himself in really good shape from where he was to where he is right now. I’m really proud of him for that and I think it’s going to be a big difference for him when he goes out there and plays.

“For Keiondre it’s the same thing during camp. He just continues to build himself into the shape he needs to be in to go out there and play.”

As Auburn looks to nail down Jones or Stutts at right guard, or any spot on its offensive front, it should thankfully have a decent trail run against a Mercer team that drubbed Morehead State on Saturday. The Bears totaled nine tackles for loss in the win, but only logged two sacks.

But as Harsin said at the start of fall camp, his offensive line — a group that’s been under fire since his arrival — wasn’t consistent enough last year. And whether it’s with veterans like Jones and Troxell, or fresher blood like Johnson, Auburn has to find that consistency up front if it wants improved line play.