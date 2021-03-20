Auburn offensive line eager to take advantage of returning experience

Brahms was pleased with the overall work of the linemen this winter leading into the spring, and so was Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix complimented the linemen’s efforts during conditioning and said they did a good job moving some considerable weight, which is crucial given the task they’re asked to accomplish each and every play. He mentioned several players set new personal records in the weight room, and overall the group has done a good job getting stronger.

Nix arguably felt the growing pains of last year’s offensive line more than anyone else, but he commended the group’s play and said he expects them to take a step forward this year.

“If you look at their performance last year, all year, they just got better and better and better. And then, there in the middle, we had some injuries, which kind of shook us all up. But by the end of it, we were back to being pretty good,” Nix said. “A whole year of experience will be nothing but good for those guys. Excited for them as they continue moving forward. Now they have some swag about them, know what to expect. They've seen a lot of looks, so now they know how to communicate with each other.

“We kind of all, we're just familiar and comfortable with each other, and I think that is extremely important when you're looking at the offensive line.”