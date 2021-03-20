Auburn offensive line eager to take advantage of returning experience

Last season, Auburn center Nick Brahms was the lone returning starter on an offensive line that seemed to settle in early before getting hit hard by the injury bug. This time around, Brahms is back and so is every player that started alongside him last fall.
Brahms is one of eight Auburn offensive linemen who returns to the team after starting at least one game in 2020. The Tigers boast a much more experienced group this fall and lose only walk-on Trent Kelley among the linemen, which is a drastic change of pace after replacing their starting left and right tackles and left and right guards one year ago.
Brahms and his fellow linemen got their first taste of spring ball in quite some time Monday, and the energy the rising senior felt sets the stage for what he believes will be 15 productive practices for his position group.
“We didn’t have spring football last year, so getting back on the field in the springtime all together, there was a ton of energy. Everybody was excited to play,” Brahms said Wednesday. “In the offseason — these past winter workouts — the offensive line, we did really well. A lot of guys got big numbers on squat and bench and clean, so I think that’s what we were going for. I think everybody did a great job doing that and buying into everything.”
Brahms spoke about the injury issues Auburn’s offensive line had last year, which started when right guard Brandon Council suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 and later included left tackle Alec Jackson and right tackle Brodarious Hamm missing time.
Brahms explained there are small quirks as far as communication among any five starting linemen and that players who aren’t used to his calls might have more issues with understanding their assignments.
The good news for Brahms is all of those players are back for 2020 and they have a spring during which they can improve and gel with whatever lineup is established.
“I’ve always talked about that being huge. We didn’t lose anyone outside of Trent Kelley, he’s gone. But other than that, starting five, still together,” Brahms said. “Obviously, Brandon Council’s still there. He’s learning the new offense and stuff but not practicing with his knee injury. But yeah, it’s big, knowing what the guy next to you is going to do.”
While the majority of the players are back, they’re also encountering just as much change as their other teammates.
Brahms said the coaching change has created a different environment since the staff with which he and the other players built relationships with is gone, but he lauded the work of the new staff. He said Auburn’s coaches have done a good job getting to know the players and have mixed the players up in what Brahms called “culture groups”, which has helped the coaches and the players get to know people throughout the roster.
Brahms also has his third different position coach in four years in Will Friend, a former Alabama player who joined the Tigers from Tennessee. Brahms said he likes Friend a lot, adding that Friend is technique-oriented and has done a good job explaining the new concepts to his linemen.
“The adjustment has really been learning new plays and learning how things work around here. In the weight room and stuff, it’s been a lot different,” Brahms said. “We’re looking forward to it. It’s a lot different, but it’s a fun experience.”
Brahms also spoke about his focus this spring as well as the work of some of the Tigers’ other linemen.
Brahms said he’s concentrated on working on his lower body and added he’s had a couple injuries in his leg that has forced him to the rehab room with the intent being to get stronger and more powerful. He applauded sophomore guard Keiondre Jones by saying he was driven and has all the tools to be an effective linemen in the SEC and at the next level, and he spoke highly of tackles Brenden Coffey and Kilian Zierer, who signed as junior-college transfers in 2020.
Coffey and Zierer didn’t have the summer and fall they expected in 2020 thanks to the limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic, which made this winter an important one for both.
“They’ve gotten bigger. Coffey got a lot stronger. Kilian got a lot stronger even with his knee and stuff. It was a big offseason of workouts for them just getting bigger and stronger. I think that’s what those guys needed, and they got the job done,” Brahms said. “They’re good players, man. They’re fast and big now, and they can move. They’ll definitely be an asset at tackle.”
Brahms was pleased with the overall work of the linemen this winter leading into the spring, and so was Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix complimented the linemen’s efforts during conditioning and said they did a good job moving some considerable weight, which is crucial given the task they’re asked to accomplish each and every play. He mentioned several players set new personal records in the weight room, and overall the group has done a good job getting stronger.
Nix arguably felt the growing pains of last year’s offensive line more than anyone else, but he commended the group’s play and said he expects them to take a step forward this year.
“If you look at their performance last year, all year, they just got better and better and better. And then, there in the middle, we had some injuries, which kind of shook us all up. But by the end of it, we were back to being pretty good,” Nix said. “A whole year of experience will be nothing but good for those guys. Excited for them as they continue moving forward. Now they have some swag about them, know what to expect. They've seen a lot of looks, so now they know how to communicate with each other.
“We kind of all, we're just familiar and comfortable with each other, and I think that is extremely important when you're looking at the offensive line.”
Auburn knew entering 2020 it would have an extremely inexperienced offensive line, and the lack of spring practice and limited interactions before fall camp certainly didn’t help matters. Former head coach Gus Malzahn repeatedly brought up that Auburn did not have the same starting five for a given week during that fall camp, which set the stage for an up-and-down season that was only made more difficult by injuries.
Last year’s roller coaster of a season was no doubt trying at times for Brahms and his teammates up front, but the group battled through it. They’re now looking at a new year with much more time to work together, leading Brahms to aim high for what they can accomplish.
“The motivation is just to keep getting better every day with the guys that we have. That’s our goal, to just be the best that we can be and really that should be anybody’s goal,” Brahms said. “We want to win an SEC championship. We want to win a national championship. It starts in spring football, so we’re looking forward to putting in the work to be able to do that.”