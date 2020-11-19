Auburn offensive line looks to pick up where it left off against Tennessee

The Auburn offensive line went through a feeling-out process to start 2020, as seven different players manned the five positions up front. The Tigers finally settled in with their five guys following a few twists and turns, and after an unexpected layoff they are prepared to get back to work.

Auburn had its ups and downs with the offensive line early, and after losing right guard Brandon Council to injury the team seems settled in with his replacement, Keiondre Jones, along with Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms and Brodarious Hamm. The unit played well in the Tigers’ blowout victory against LSU, and the challenge now is to keep that same play up after 21 days between games.

Manning acknowledged the offensive line has made strides, which he felt was due mainly through more experience between the players. He also said the group and quarterback Bo Nix have learned how to better communicate as time has gone on, which has only made the team’s pass-blocking better.

As far as keeping it going after an unexpected break, Manning explained it’s just about each player handling their work.