Auburn offensive line prepares to handle disruptive Texas A&M front

The Auburn offensive line has dealt with its share of injuries this season, and that was the case once again coming out of the Iron Bowl. With the look of the line very much in question, the Tigers will have to be ready when they go up against a strong Texas A&M front on Saturday.

Auburn entered last Saturday’s game against Alabama with questions at offensive tackle, and the answers the team has received since the 42-13 loss were less than ideal. Left tackle Alec Jackson did not play against the Crimson Tide and had hand surgery Monday that will keep him out of the Texas A&M game; right tackle Brodarious Hamm started the game but was ultimately unable to play in the second half.

Hamm, who left the Tennessee game on Nov. 21 early and played against Alabama with a brace on his left knee, is questionable entering Saturday’s game. If the junior is unable to go, the Tigers will likely turn to junior Brenden Coffey again at right tackle with fellow junior Austin Troxell at left tackle.

Based on what Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn saw in Tuscaloosa, he was pleased with how Troxell and Coffey handled their new assignments.