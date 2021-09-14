Auburn offensive line showing progress, getting set for biggest test yet against Penn State

Through two games, the Auburn offensive line has held its own and set the path for the Tigers to be the top-scoring offense in the nation.

If the Tigers are able to have even somewhat similar success this week, it won’t come without another solid showing from the big men up front.

Auburn’s starting line of left tackle Austin Troxell, left guard Brandon Council, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brodarious Hamm held up well through two weeks and opened the door for the Tigers’ offense to compile 680 rushing yards and 471 passing yards in blowout victories over Akron and Alabama State.

While Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said on Monday he was pleased with how the line has come together to start the season, he understands there’s still room for improvement.

“I think the O-line has done a good job. I think they’ve been solid. I think we’ve improved in some areas. I think we need to continue to be consistent,” Harsin said. “There’s still one or two guys in there we need to lock in even more and get a little bit better so we can be stronger with those five. And then the seven guys that kind of rotate in and out, and we can be really strong with those seven guys.