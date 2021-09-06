Auburn offensive line shows potential in season-opening victory

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix didn’t have to linger on the question long.
Shortly after the Tigers’ 60-10 victory over Akron on Saturday, the junior quarterback was asked how exactly Auburn piled up 613 yards, scored five straight touchdowns to open the action and avoided any sacks in the season opener.
For Nix, the answer was obvious.
“That question’s pretty easy because it’s up front,” Nix said, referring to the Auburn offensive line. “They started kind of running the ball really well early, and that opened up everything else. And they kind of had their way with the protection, run game, all that stuff. They communicated great.
“Those guys did really good up front, and I’m excited because we’ve seen what they’re capable of doing. Obviously those guys with all the experience that they have, they’re going to continue to get better. So that’s exciting.”
The Tigers’ offensive line was a true question mark entering Week 1, but against the Zips the unit did its job. The linemen’s success was also notable given their ability to rotate others into the mix.
Auburn’s starting line consisted of left tackle Austin Troxell, left guard Brandon Council, center Nick Brahms, right guard Keiondre Jones and right tackle Brodarious Hamm for most of the first half. The Tigers switched things up with just over a minute to go until halftime, as Alec Jackson subbed in for Council and Tashawn Manning for Jones.
The line didn’t miss a beat after the changes. Nix led the team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an Anders Carlson 44-yard field goal in the first half’s final seconds.
Council and Jones returned to the first-team lineup when the Auburn offense got going again in the second half.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained after the fact he was looking forward to watching the tape but added what he saw live left him impressed.
“It was important to [the offensive linemen] to play well today, and I thought they did that. And we got a chance to get some other guys in the rotation,” Harsin said. “You know the O-line, that’s been an area that we’ve had a lot of questions on, and those guys know that. They wanted to go play well. They wanted to give the opportunity to the running back to hit the hole and the quarterback and opportunity to get back there and go through his progression.
“They’ve been working very hard, so it was nice to see that hard work not go unnoticed tonight and to see those guys really have an opportunity to help those other players shine.”
Harsin further explained he watched the linemen during the team’s Saturday morning walk-through, and Harsin was convinced by their efforts that they were locked in.
Troxell said after the game his head coach’s assessment was correct, adding the linemen were eager to get out and play in front of the crowd in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The senior credited the game plan implemented by the coaching staff as a huge benefit, and he said the linemen backed up several good weeks of practice by playing physically up front.
Troxell was especially pleased with how the linemen freed up space for the Tigers’ running backs, which helped the team rack up 316 rushing yards.
Auburn’s offensive linemen know the performance against a team like Akron doesn’t guarantee anything going forward; it can, however, serve as a confidence booster as the group looks to establish its standout play as a habit.
“Communication is huge as an offensive lineman. I thought we made our calls consistently and executed the right thing,” Troxell said. “We can still clean up a few things up front obviously, but you know, this game, it was big. Knowing that we can run the ball like we did tonight, it's just something we can build on in the future.”