Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council back after injuries, ready to face former team

Following a 2020 season that was cut short due to a knee injury and an offseason that was limited due to a torn labrum, Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council has been working to make his way back to the field.
Council is now in an excellent position to start in Auburn’s season opener Saturday, which comes against a team he knows very well.
Council has a chance to be the Tigers’ starting left guard when the team faces off with Akron, the team Council played for for three years prior to joining the Tigers before the 2020 season.
"There's still a couple guys like that quarterback there, Kato Nelson; a kicker, Jerry Fitschen; and a couple guys on the defense. I'm still close with a lot of them guys,” Council said on Aug. 11. “My time at Akron — I don't take it for granted, but I definitely could say I improved by coming to Auburn as a player.”
Council made an immediate impact for the Tigers in 2020 before the injury bug bit hard.
Council started Auburn’s first five games last fall — with four starts coming at right guard and one at right tackle — before suffering a season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 24. That injury left Council on the mend going into the offseason, when the labrum injury left him limited and wearing a sling during spring practice.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained that even though Council was limited for the early portion of the new head coach’s time with the team, the senior offensive lineman has done his part to get up to speed on everything.
“Not having spring and summer and getting himself back — having fall camp — he's now got himself into the football shape that he needs to be in. But he's a good player. He's smart. He's got experience,” Harsin said Wednesday. “I always have liked just his approach and mentality, so I think even through this week and early into the season it's still going to be a matter of just him getting himself reps, and I think getting out there and playing is going to help with that. But for him in particular, all the training and all the practice time is crucial just from him physically developing himself and being ready to play this year. He's got experience, but I think that's really showed up.”
Council’s would-be return Saturday would be fitting given his history with the Zips, and center Nick Brahms explained he’s been helpful in game-planning, too.
Brahms said Council has filled his teammates in on Akron’s personnel and shared what insight he has on the 2021 version of the Zips. Brahms said Council is excited about the prospect of going up against his old team, and based on what Brahms has seen the veteran lineman is ready for the challenge.
“Brandon, he worked really hard this summertime and this fall camp too just trying to get back in shape just from not running as much as he would have liked to in the springtime,” Brahms said. “He studied hard, got the offense down pretty well. He’s smart. He knows what to do. He’s an asset to the offensive line for sure.”
Brahms lauded Council’s versatility, saying he is a natural guard but is capable of playing anywhere. While Council may wind up stepping up at left guard — he’s listed as a probable starter along with fellow senior Alec Jackson — Brahms recognizes he can fill in elsewhere if need be.
Council faced a disappointing end to his first season at Auburn but worked through his injuries in order to play a significant role this fall. He’s now in prime position to do so, and as far as Council is concerned, he and the rest of the linemen are ready to show out.
"The mindset is dominate. We're here to win, you know?” Council said. “Just because we've got a new coaching staff doesn't mean [anything]. We're focused on winning. We're going to take it one game at a time and 1-0, just like our motto."