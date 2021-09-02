Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council back after injuries, ready to face former team

“Not having spring and summer and getting himself back — having fall camp — he's now got himself into the football shape that he needs to be in. But he's a good player. He's smart. He's got experience,” Harsin said Wednesday. “I always have liked just his approach and mentality, so I think even through this week and early into the season it's still going to be a matter of just him getting himself reps, and I think getting out there and playing is going to help with that. But for him in particular, all the training and all the practice time is crucial just from him physically developing himself and being ready to play this year. He's got experience, but I think that's really showed up.”