Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council eager to bounce back after injury-shortened 2020

As Brahms pointed out, the biggest question surrounding the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Council is where he’ll fit in on the line.

Council told reporters he’s been working at right tackle, right guard and center so far during fall camp, which is likely due to his versatility as well as the coaching staff’s goal of cross-training players at multiple positions. Council brought up his own example when asked about how important that is, saying his departure last fall led to shifting several players around and that no one knows when an injury will occur.

Council pointed to the Tigers’ returning experience up front and said no one can afford to slack given the competition across the five positions. When asked about his outlook for this year’s line, he laid out all the ways the group has improved since 2020.

“My personal opinion, I feel like we’re going to be more downhill. During practice we’re way more physical and we’re moving the ball in the run game a lot better,” Council said. “The pass protection has gotten better. We’ve gotten more awareness. We return six starters essentially, so we’ve all got experience now. Our awareness is better, and we’re clicking together as a team. Camp is getting better day by day as we keep moving along.”