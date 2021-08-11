Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council eager to bounce back after injury-shortened 2020

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council made an instant impact as a transfer last fall until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in late October. Although the months that followed were difficult, the senior seems well set to pick up right where he left off.
Council discussed his injury rehab and his mindset entering the season on Wednesday. While the physical toll that came with tearing the ACL in his left knee – and later suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder – was considerable, Council explained the pain wasn’t the only thing he had to overcome.
“It was just really a mental game coming back from that injury,” Council said. “Dr. [James] Andrews fixed me up real well. Rehab was tough in the beginning, but I got through it. I’m back probably better than ever; I just have to get back in that game shape now. My knee has been fine, really.”
Council was one of several Auburn players who were forced to play catch-up in the summer and fall due to limitations in the spring. Shoulder surgery left Council sporting a sling during spring practice and put an even greater emphasis on what he could do in the last few months before the season started.
Based on what senior center Nick Brahms has seen so far, Council has met the expectations those watching him work.
“Brandon has always been an athletic guy, and I don’t think he’s lost a step,” Brahms said on Friday. “He did all of the conditioning and stuff with us this summer. He was 100 percent a lot of the summer. I think he did a good job today. He’s working at different positions. He’ll definitely contribute this year.”
As Brahms pointed out, the biggest question surrounding the 6-foot-4, 335-pound Council is where he’ll fit in on the line.
Council told reporters he’s been working at right tackle, right guard and center so far during fall camp, which is likely due to his versatility as well as the coaching staff’s goal of cross-training players at multiple positions. Council brought up his own example when asked about how important that is, saying his departure last fall led to shifting several players around and that no one knows when an injury will occur.
Council pointed to the Tigers’ returning experience up front and said no one can afford to slack given the competition across the five positions. When asked about his outlook for this year’s line, he laid out all the ways the group has improved since 2020.
“My personal opinion, I feel like we’re going to be more downhill. During practice we’re way more physical and we’re moving the ball in the run game a lot better,” Council said. “The pass protection has gotten better. We’ve gotten more awareness. We return six starters essentially, so we’ve all got experience now. Our awareness is better, and we’re clicking together as a team. Camp is getting better day by day as we keep moving along.”
Council talked a great deal about the atmosphere around the new coaching staff, explaining the mindset is about dominating the opponent and that the team is here to win. He lauded head coach Bryan Harsin as a player’s coach and also spoke highly of position coach Will Friend, who Council said has an old-school style and demands physicality in everything the linemen do.
Council explained the new staff’s methods of operation feature some changes compared to what he saw last year.
“It's a lot different,” Council said with a laugh. “We're a lot more productive, I would say. They're keeping us good on a steady pace. Our motto is to thrive and not survive. We're not trying to survive practice; we're just pushing ourselves to the limit every day.”
Council was in excellent position to contribute throughout his first year at Auburn when he suffered a season-ending injury late in the Tigers’ victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 24.
That injury put Council on a different path entering the new era of Tigers’ football, but the senior refuses to let it change his mentality whenever he returns to game action.
“My expectations this season for me, I plan to dominate and finish the season healthy,” Council said. “That would be the biggest thing for me is finishing the season healthy, but also don’t have that injury in the back of my mind when I’m playing this year and don’t worry about my knee. Just focus on the game.”