Auburn offensive tackle Austin Troxell looks to make most of experience

Troxell proved he could handle the long haul of a season, but the results across the board for an offensive line featuring four new starters were shaky at best. The good news for Troxell and the rest of the linemen is they’re all coming back, and based on Troxell’s view they’re taking advantage of the added experience.

Troxell said the linemen are more physical now than when they started the spring, which was understandable after the players went a few months without being on the field. He praised the leadership of new strength coach Jeff Pitman, who Troxell said challenged the linemen throughout winter workouts, as well as that of line coach Will Friend.

Troxell explained the transition under Friend has been a good one and that the main focus for Troxell has just been learning what the veteran offensive line coach expects on the field.

Troxell is part of a position group that includes incumbent starters Jackson and Brodarious Hamm along with two former junior college linemen in Brenden Coffey – who played significant snaps at the end of last year when Hamm was banged up – and Kilian Zierer. The offensive tackle position has been one of the most talked about this offseason given the uncertainty at the two spots, but based on what Troxell has seen there is little reason to panic.