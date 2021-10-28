Auburn offensive tackle Kilian Zierer’s first start could open the door for even more

When Auburn offensive tackle Kilian Zierer walked off the field after the Arkansas game two weeks ago, the senior made sure to cherish what had just taken place.
With starting left tackle Austin Troxell battling an injury, Zierer was called on to take his place at practice prior to the Tigers’ road showdown with the Razorbacks. Zierer’s performance during the week gave head coach Bryan Harsin and the staff confidence in his ability to perform, which led to Zierer manning the left tackle spot come game day.
Zierer rose to the occasion as part of an Auburn offensive line that handled the task at hand. The Tigers ended Saturday with 427 total yards and 38 points — 24 of which came after halftime — and quarterback Bo Nix was not sacked a single time in Auburn’s 38-23 victory.
Zierer’s play against Arkansas earned him Offensive Lineman of the Game, an honor Harsin felt was well-earned.
“He got his opportunity,” Harsin said. “You know, Troxell was a little bit banged up, so we had to give him some time to just start feeling better, and so Kilian was getting more reps. We saw that Kilian was doing a pretty good job in practice. We felt like that would be the right decision going into the game.”
“Kilian got his chance, and he made it count. He played well.”
Zierer’s path to his first start at Auburn has been a winding one.
A native of Hohenkirchen Siegertsbrun, Germany, Zierer started playing football at 16 years old. His early promise led to an opportunity at College of the Canyons, a junior college in Santa Clarita, California. Zierer earned Southern California Football Association second-team honors and helped his team win the SCFA National Division, Northern League title in 2018.
Zierer chose Auburn in July 2019 over fellow finalists UCLA and TCU. He attributed the decision in large part to his connection with the Tigers’ coaching staff, specifically then-offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
A knee injury sustained in 2019 held Zierer back during his first year at Auburn in 2020. He saw his first game action with the Tigers in this year’s season opener against Akron then played the next week against Alabama State before taking on his biggest role yet a little over a month later.
When the game in Fayetteville, Arkansas was finally over, Zierer made sure he didn’t let the moment pass him by.
Andy Burcham, the radio voice of the Auburn Tigers, shared last week that as he waited to talk to Harsin after the win over the Razorbacks, he saw Zierer return to the field by himself, apparently soaking in what he had just been a part of.
For Harsin, Zierer’s actions not only demonstrated what football means to him, but it showed how badly he wants to continue contributing after he proved himself fully capable of handling Nix’s blindside.
“He's certainly very passionate about the game,” Harsin said. “He's going to want to find a way to get back on the field, and there's going to be competition to do that. We're very proud of the way that he played and how he prepared himself to go play like that.”