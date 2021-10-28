Auburn offensive tackle Kilian Zierer’s first start could open the door for even more

When Auburn offensive tackle Kilian Zierer walked off the field after the Arkansas game two weeks ago, the senior made sure to cherish what had just taken place.

With starting left tackle Austin Troxell battling an injury, Zierer was called on to take his place at practice prior to the Tigers’ road showdown with the Razorbacks. Zierer’s performance during the week gave head coach Bryan Harsin and the staff confidence in his ability to perform, which led to Zierer manning the left tackle spot come game day.

Zierer rose to the occasion as part of an Auburn offensive line that handled the task at hand. The Tigers ended Saturday with 427 total yards and 38 points — 24 of which came after halftime — and quarterback Bo Nix was not sacked a single time in Auburn’s 38-23 victory.

Zierer’s play against Arkansas earned him Offensive Lineman of the Game, an honor Harsin felt was well-earned.

“He got his opportunity,” Harsin said. “You know, Troxell was a little bit banged up, so we had to give him some time to just start feeling better, and so Kilian was getting more reps. We saw that Kilian was doing a pretty good job in practice. We felt like that would be the right decision going into the game.”