Auburn offers hoops standout Syriah Daniels, daughter of Marquis Daniels

Syriah Daniels has probably dreamed of having the chance to wear her dad’s orange and blue growing up.

Call it a dream come true.

The Auburn High hoops standout, and daughter of former Auburn University star Marquis Daniels, has picked up a scholarship offer from new AU women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris, she announced Thursday on social media.

Syriah Daniels is just a rising sophomore. She’s been targeted by Harris as a piece to the puzzle for the future of Auburn women’s basketball as a member of the class of 2024 — and one who could carry on a legendary legacy with the Tigers.

Syriah Daniels helped lead Auburn High to the state’s Final Four this spring. The high school Tigers rolled to an area championship and reached the Class 7A state semifinals in the playoffs.

Marquis Daniels was a standout at Auburn from 1999-2003, helping take the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament in 2003 before embarking on a successful 10-year NBA career.

Marquis Daniels is entering his fourth season as an assistant coach with the AU men’s basketball program under Bruce Pearl.