Auburn officially announces JT Thor’s departure

Auburn forward JT Thor is keeping his name in the NBA Draft pool and will not play again for Auburn, the school announced on Saturday.

Thor announced Saturday that he had signed with the agency Next Level Sports and Management.

“Wishing nothing but the best for our guy JT as he has decided to take his game to the next level,” Auburn men’s basketball’s official Twitter account posted Saturday.

“The future is bright and we can’t wait to watch you shine.”

Thor replied: “Appreciate the Auburn Family!”

Thor played for Auburn for one season in 2020-21, flashing his potential and starting all 27 of the games he played in during the season. He scored 9.4 points per game and averaged 5.0 rebounds per game.

Thor is originally from Anchorage, Alaska, and signed with Auburn out of Norcross High School in Georgia.

He marks the second Auburn player leaving early for the NBA this offseason, following Sharife Cooper.

With his departure, Auburn has 12 scholarship players accounted for with 13 to fill.

“JT could be the steal of this year’s draft,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl posted in a tweet. “He has versatility, creativity, work ethic and tremendous athletic ability. We will miss his spirit!”

