Auburn officially hires Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has his new offensive coordinator.
Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the program announced Saturday. Davis officially joins the Tigers’ staff after serving on the Seahawks’ staff since 2019.
"I'm honored and privileged to be the next offensive coordinator at Auburn University and to be a part of an elite staff led by coach Harsin," Davis said in a press release. "Being born and raised in Mississippi, you know very well what SEC football is all about and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity that is before me.
"I've been very fortunate to work for one of the best organizations in all of sports and would like to extend a special thanks to Pete Carroll and John Schneider for believing in me as a young coach. I can't wait to get down to the Plains and get to work."
A two-time All-Conference USA quarterback at Southern Miss, the 32-year-old Davis spent parts of seven seasons in the NFL as a player thanks to stints with the St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.
Davis began his coaching career with the Seahawks as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before being elevated to the primary role in 2020.
During Davis’ first season as quarterbacks coach, Seattle’s Russell Wilson earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance during a year in which he completed just under 69 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“He's an amazing teacher of the game,” Wilson said in a press release. “He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback's mind. He'll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”
Wilson has battled injuries in 2021 and appeared in only 10 of the Seahawks’ first 13 games. He’s completed just under 67 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Seattle offense is fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (103.6), eighth in completion percentage (67) and 24th in passing yards per game (205.8).
"Austin is going to show that he is one of the bright young minds in the game. He's been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I've ever seen. It was just so smooth for him, and he's been thinking like a coach for a long time,” Carroll said in a press release. “He is going to really be a big benefit to their program."
Davis replaces Mike Bobo, who was dismissed as offensive coordinator on Nov. 28 following his first season in the role. Under Bobo’s guidance, Auburn’s offense finished 10th in the SEC in total yards per game (405), ninth in the SEC in rushing (164), and seventh in passing (241).
Auburn’s offense had its share of issues down the stretch in 2021, specifically in the second half. The Tigers only scored 15 points in the third and fourth quarters of their final five regular season games, a stretch that saw Auburn give up double-digit leads in each of the final three games.
"From the first conversation I had with Austin, you could just feel his passion for coaching and teaching the game," Harsin said in a release. "He's spent the past 10 years as a player or coach in the NFL, bringing that experience from the highest level into our offensive and quarterback rooms.
"He's learned and been around some of the best in the business and has been on an upward trajectory since joining the coaching ranks. We can't wait to get him teamed up with the rest of our staff."
The Tigers return to the field against Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.