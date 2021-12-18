Auburn officially hires Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator

During Davis’ first season as quarterbacks coach, Seattle’s Russell Wilson earned his eighth Pro Bowl appearance during a year in which he completed just under 69 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He's an amazing teacher of the game,” Wilson said in a press release. “He keeps it simple in terms of relaxing the quarterback's mind. He'll be an amazing coach at Auburn.”

Wilson has battled injuries in 2021 and appeared in only 10 of the Seahawks’ first 13 games. He’s completed just under 67 percent of his passes for 2,302 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Seattle offense is fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (103.6), eighth in completion percentage (67) and 24th in passing yards per game (205.8).

"Austin is going to show that he is one of the bright young minds in the game. He's been able to transition from player to coach unlike anybody I've ever seen. It was just so smooth for him, and he's been thinking like a coach for a long time,” Carroll said in a press release. “He is going to really be a big benefit to their program."