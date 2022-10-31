Auburn officially names John Cohen director of athletics

Auburn officially named John Cohen its next full-time director of athletics on Monday night.

The 16th AD in Auburn history, Cohen, 56, had spent the past 14 years at Mississippi State in multiple capacities, most recently as the school's AD since 2016.

"John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable," Auburn University president Chris Roberts said in a release. "His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward."

From Cohen: "Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I'm humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family."

According to the release, Cohen's "first directive" as AD was to elevate Rich McGlynn to deputy athletics director, "where the two will work together to further elevate the Auburn Athletics Department." McGlynn had served as Auburn's interim AD in the wake of former AD Allen Green's resignation on Aug. 26.

Cohen oversaw "arguably the greatest era in Bulldog athletics history," the release said of his time in Starkville. The Bulldogs won the 2021 Men's College World Series Championship, the school's first team national title in any sport. Five sports turned in a program-best season with Cohen at the helm, including softball (2022), baseball (2021), volleyball (2021), soccer (2018) and women's basketball (2017, 2018).

His stamp will continue to run deep on MSU, as he hired 14 head coaches in his time, according to his bio, most recently men’s basketball coach Chris Jans. Hires of note include Mike Leach (football), Chris Lemonis (baseball) and Samantha Ricketts (softball), among others.

Along with Leach, Cohen made one other football coach hire in Joe Moorhead. Despite leading the program to two bowl games, Moorhead was fired after the 2019 season. As of Friday, he and Leach have a combined record of 25-25 in Starkville.

Cohen has overseen multiple facility upgrades, most notably the $68 million renovations to Dudy Noble Field in 2019, and the construction of a $3.6 million football locker room and recruiting center.

Details of Cohen’s Auburn contract aren’t yet known, but the new Auburn AD signed a four-year extension at Mississippi State in July that raised his salary to $1.1 Million from $950,000. His MSU buyout was $250,000.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Monday morning that Cohen's salary is expected to be in the $1.5 million range, with incentives and "assurances that he will operate his own athletic department," Dellenger said. Former Auburn AD Allen Greene was paid $625,000 annually, making Cohen's reported salary more than double that number.

Cohen was a head college baseball coach for 15 years, with stints at Northwestern State (1998-2001), Kentucky (2004-08) and Mississippi State (2009-2016). Current Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson worked on Cohen’s MSU staff from 2009-15.

"John is one of the most impactful and intelligent people I've been around in my career," Thompson said in a release. "I've seen him lead firsthand and we competed for a national championship together. He stepped up to the plate for me when it was time to become a head coach at Auburn. I am a better coach and a better man because of our time together and can't wait serve to him again. I look forward to Auburn people getting to know John."

Multiple other Auburn and SEC names spoke on Cohen in the release, including Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"I have known and worked with John for the past 25 years in the Southland Conference and SEC and know him to be creative with strong vision," Sankey said. "I look forward to working with him in his new role and I wish John and (Cohen's wife) Nelle the best."

A Tuscaloosa native, Cohen played college baseball at Birmingham-Southern for a year before transferring to Mississippi State, where he played from 1997-90.

Cohen immediately succeeds McGlynn, but takes over after a 4½-year tenure from Greene. In that time, he extended men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, approved incoming upgrades to Plainsman Park and charted the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and civil rights protests of Summer 2020. According to Auburn, Greene was in charge when the four largest gifts in the department’s history were contributed.

Greene’s Aug. 26 resignation came five months before the expiration of his initial five-year contract he signed with Auburn in 2018.