Auburn OL Brandon Council confident ahead of Georgia matchup

Auburn faces perhaps its most daunting task this weekend, heading to No. 2 Georgia for another chapter of The Deep South’s oldest rivalry.

The circumstances are dire in more ways than one. Sure, Bryan Harsin’s seat is hot, but Georgia is also coming off back-to-back close shaves against Kent State and Missouri and will surely be looking for flex muscle. Recent history also doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.

In its last 10 trips to Athens, Auburn is 2-8, with its last win coming in 2005. It isn’t lost on offensive lineman Brandon Council how big a win would be.

“We have the chance to go out there and do something that hasn’t been done in a long time, that’s beat Georgia at Georgia,” Council said Wednesday. “I believe the last time was in 2005. That would be a big thing. Our goal is to go in there like a SWAT team, in and out and quiet the noise and beat their behinds and get out.”

Council, who’s coming off his first start at center since playing at Akron, was also confident in Auburn’s abilities to win up front in the incoming matchup with the defending national champions.

​​“I believe just them being able to, like, their third-down package,” Council. “They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start off fast. If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them, I believe personally, up front.”

In last week’s loss to LSU, Auburn ran the ball 31 times for 101 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. In its two SEC contests this year, Auburn is averaging 2.4 yards per carry on 76 attempts.

But Council attributed his confidence to potential depth issues up front. The Bulldogs will be without usual starter Jalen Carter, but beyond him, Georgia's depth chart lists eight four-stars, a five-star and a three-star on its defensive line.

“The guys that do come out, I don’t think they trust them,” Council said. “If we keep them out of third down where they can’t bring packages and have to keep their main guys on the field, we’re just going to run the ball on them all day because they’re going to get tired.”