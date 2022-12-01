Auburn OL Keiondre Jones to enter transfer portal, leaves option to return open

Auburn football has suffered its first transfer portal hit after the hiring of Hugh Freeze, as offensive lineman Keiondre Jones announced Thursday on Twitter that he'd be entering the portal on Dec. 5.

With Freeze poised to hire a new offensive line coach instead of Will Friend, Jones plans to enter the portal, which will allow other coaches to contact him, while staying open to the possibility of removing his name from the portal and returning to Auburn once the new staff is in place.

"To Auburn, thank you for taking me from that momma's boy from LaGrange and turning me into an Auburn man and allowing me to do something many like me will never and have never gotten the chance to do in getting a degree(.) As Coach (Cadillac) Williams always says 'I'm forever indebted to this university.' ... with that being said I will enter my name into the transfer portal."

Thank you auburn 🧡.••••I will be entering the portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/W0PtQpatgx — © (@keiondrejones) December 1, 2022

A junior in 2022, Jones' Auburn career has been infamous for the amount of times he flip-flopped his position between the offensive and defensive line. He settled on the offensive line this season and recorded the sixth-most snaps of any Auburn lineman.

Auburn's offensive line was already set to lose several notables, as it had eight seniors in the position group, but Jones didn't rule out the potential for a return.

"This does not count out Auburn," Jones said in his statement. "They will be at the top of my list pending coaching staff and their interests but either way I will always be and will continue to strive to exemplify what being an Auburn man truly means."