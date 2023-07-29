Auburn’s annual Big Cat Weekend got started with a new commitment, as Auburn picked up a pledge from Malcolm Simmons at nearby Benjamin Russell on Saturday.
Simmons, a from the class of 2024, is listed as a four-star receiver based on his 247Sports composite ranking, but he’s been an all-purpose weapon for the Wildcats. He caught 31 passes for 513 yards last fall — good for 16.5 yards per catch — and also caught seven touchdowns. But he rushed for another 753 yards, and averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored another 11 touchdowns while doing so.
Simmons is listed as a three-star player by 247 and ESPN and as a four-star player by Rivals.
The 13th commitment in Auburn’s ’24 class, Simmons is also the ninth player in the class from the state of Alabama.