Auburn opens important home stretch against Texas Southern

Pearl said early in preseason practice that he was still waiting for players to separate themselves from the pack and for the cream to rise to the top. In Pearl’s opinion, three Tigers have successfully stood out so far.

In addition to Powell, Pearl applauded the play of Williams and Flanigan, saying he wasn’t surprised given they are two of the more-experienced players on the team. Pearl’s main concern with the duo can consistently play at this level while other Tigers gain more confidence and rise to the occasion.

Powell, Williams, Flanigan and the rest of the Tigers will have another shot at impressing Pearl against a Texas Southern squad that doesn’t lack for talent.

Pearl noted Texas Southern has some key new contributors this season by explaining the team had three players selected to the preseason All-SWAC team whose starting roles have quickly been usurped thanks to the team adding eight Division I transfers.

Pearl spoke highly of former Texas A&M forward John Walker III – who scored 35 points in his only game this season – along with former Oklahoma State guard Michael Weathers, former Georgetown forward Galen Alexander and former Samford forward Justin Hopkins, who Pearl said he watched in high school in Huntsville when he played on the same team as Alabama’s John Petty.