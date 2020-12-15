Auburn opens important home stretch against Texas Southern

After consecutive losses to Gonzaga and UCF, the Auburn men’s basketball team bounced back with hard-fought wins over South Alabama and Memphis.
Now, the Tigers start an important stretch of non-conference play at home that should test the inexperienced squad.
Auburn begins its longest stretch of play in Auburn Arena so far this season at 6 p.m. tonight when the Tigers take on Texas Southern. The showdown with is part of a busy week for Auburn, which hosts Troy on Saturday then plays Appalachian State at home next Tuesday.
The home Tigers are coming off a hectic-yet-impressive victory Saturday, when Auburn topped Memphis 74-71 in Atlanta. Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl commended the play of guard Justin Powell – who scored 26 points for the second straight game and was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts – but also pointed out Auburn got several players involved in the victory.
“Both [Justin’s] ability to score and handle pressure and defend – he was our leading rebounder. I mean, he just had an incredible game,” Pearl said. “I thought Jaylin Williams played really well, and we need to continue to do more and more to feature Jaylin. And I thought Allen Flanigan defensively [played well] – and certainly late in the game.
“We got room for growth elsewhere, and as we continue to get more and more comfortable and contributing, but look: 11 guys played and 11 guys scored. That's kind of how we're going to have to put it together this year.”
Pearl said early in preseason practice that he was still waiting for players to separate themselves from the pack and for the cream to rise to the top. In Pearl’s opinion, three Tigers have successfully stood out so far.
In addition to Powell, Pearl applauded the play of Williams and Flanigan, saying he wasn’t surprised given they are two of the more-experienced players on the team. Pearl’s main concern with the duo can consistently play at this level while other Tigers gain more confidence and rise to the occasion.
Powell, Williams, Flanigan and the rest of the Tigers will have another shot at impressing Pearl against a Texas Southern squad that doesn’t lack for talent.
Pearl noted Texas Southern has some key new contributors this season by explaining the team had three players selected to the preseason All-SWAC team whose starting roles have quickly been usurped thanks to the team adding eight Division I transfers.
Pearl spoke highly of former Texas A&M forward John Walker III – who scored 35 points in his only game this season – along with former Oklahoma State guard Michael Weathers, former Georgetown forward Galen Alexander and former Samford forward Justin Hopkins, who Pearl said he watched in high school in Huntsville when he played on the same team as Alabama’s John Petty.
Pearl explained it may look like the Tigers are well set to fire off three straight home victories to extend their winning streak to five games, but that is far from a given. He understands Texas Southern – which is led by former LSU coach Johnny Jones – has the chance to pose a true threat to an Auburn squad coming off a big victory.
“I'll tell you what, we're going to play well against Texas Southern – I think we will – but they're talented, they're well-coached and they're organized. They've got really good players that really play pretty well together,” Pearl said. “[Texas Southern] will look like an SEC team. It will look more like an SEC team than anybody we've played against including – well, Memphis probably looks like an SEC team, too. So, that's what we've got this week.”
Auburn earned a hard-fought victory over a likely NCAA tournament team in Memphis, but Pearl’s goal moving forward is to build off the performance. He pointed out the team has faced several different systems early in the year, and he’s eager for the squad to make more strides in the upcoming slate of games.
Auburn now stands 15 days away from its SEC opener against Arkansas. For Pearl, the key now is to make the most of what little time remains until then.
“By the time you get to conference play, you’ve seen a lot of things. You’ve seen a lot of different actions, and you’ve had a lot of success or failure against all of them,” Pearl said. “Again, these things all just help us prepare for SEC play.”
